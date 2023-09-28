OPINION: After the joyfully wholesome My Mum, Your Dad, I can’t stomach the utterly fake and overrated MAFS UK

It’s almost been a week since My Mum, Your Dad finished and I’m still not quite over it tbh – but I knew I could delve straight into MAFS UK.

But, oh boy, I’ve been left pretty disappointed. Married at First Sight UK is one of those shows which you can’t help but watch. Marrying a stranger you know nothing about? TV doesn’t get much better than that!

But this series is just different to past ones. It feels so much more fake. Quite frankly, I think it’s becoming pretty overrated.

MAFS UK just seems so fake (Credit: E4)

MAFS UK

Last week and the week before that we had Davina McCall’s My Mum, Your Dad dating show air for the first time. The likes of Roger, Caroline and Elliot graced our screens as they were sent into a retreat by their kids to hopefully find love. One word I use to describe it is wholesome.

It was a joy to watch and I found myself constantly rooting for all of them to find ‘the one’! It was typical feel good telly. Even now, some of the couples have remained together including Roger and Janey (adorbs) and Elliot and Sharon.

I think everyone was pretty gutted when the show came to an end after just two weeks. But I was then looking forward to getting stuck in with MAFS UK.

Porscha broke down last night… (Credit: E4)

The 2021 series with Tayah and Adam melted my heart. There was good drama, but also sweet love stories. This year though, I can’t warm to it. Or to the brides and grooms.

A LOT of drama has kicked off already – look at Nathanial and Ella rowing on their honeymoon and Terence and Porscha not seeing eye to eye.

And last night’s episode (September 27) saw it all continue at the first dinner party of the series.

Porscha still losing her s*** with Terence over a spoon? Ridiculous. Brad and Shona practically eating each other at the dinner table? EUGH. It just feels so put on and just for the cameras. After My Mum, Your Dad, I just want to see people finding genuine love.

The drama just seems so fake, and pretty boring ngl (Credit: E4)

As Porscha kicked off last night and walked out of the party in tears, it felt so forced.

I can’t help but feel like the show is going down the same route as Love Island – people just going on there to find fame.

But, I must say, I’m holding out hope on Tasha and Paul. They seem like a genuine couple and could go far on the show. Let’s just get back to the purpose of the show – strangers meeting and then falling in love. Please!

