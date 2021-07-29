OPINION: ‘We love Millie but naughty Liam has saved this year’s Love Island’

Love Island is known for its explosive moments and saucy antics – but did we receive any of that before Liam was let loose in Casa Amor?

Aside from Hugo’s impromptu rant about Toby, the villa was looking pretty bleak this year.

So, do I blame Liam for spicing it up in the famous second villa? Not one bit!

Liam has spiced things up on Love Island this week (Credit: ITV2)

Does Liam deserve all the flack?

The Welshman has certainly ruffled a few feathers with his Casa Amor antics this week.

But while I did love his relationship with Millie, I’m slightly glad Liam decided to play the field.

Who else was on the edge of their seat after his kiss with Lillie previewed on last night’s ep?

Read more: Love Island: Liam Reardon’s sister hits out at ‘nasty’ messages

Or when the pair jumped into bed together within hours of knowing each other.

In my opinion, that’s what Love Island is all about!

Viewers love the bed hopping, heartache and bust ups – it’s reality TV after all.

Millie may be heartbroken now, but wait until she leaves the villa! (Credit: ITV)

Has Love Island become boring?

Let’s face it, viewers have complained for weeks over the show being too boring.

So, why is everyone annoyed once it all starts to kick off?

I’m completely aware Millie may be heartbroken if Liam decides to couple up Lillie.

Read more: Love Island: Which Casa Amor couples are still together?

She’s remained pretty loyal to him throughout the show, so I do feel sorry to her.

But look at Shaungha Phillips last year.

The former Islander was brutally dumped by Callum Jones after his time in Casa Amor.

Lillie gave Liam a lap dance (Credit: ITV2)

And while she didn’t win the show, she did bag herself an In The Style clothing collection out of it.

Who’s the real winner now?

Whatever happens during the recoupling, I think it’s important to realise that Love Island is hooked on heartbreak.

Just imagine a villa full of unlucky in love Hugos… erm no thanks!

Love Island continues on ITV2, tonight, at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.