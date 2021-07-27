OPINION: ‘The Love Island girls deserve so much better after remaining loyal in Casa Amor twist’

Casa Amor in Love Island can be absolutely brutal and has been the cause of some of the most explosive moments on the show.

It tempts the Islanders to stray from their couples and last night’s episode proved just that when it came to the boys.

Liam, Jake, Hugo, Teddy, Toby and Tyler entered Casa Amor and were met with new bombshells.

And let’s just say they wasted no time in getting to know each other… very well.

The boys headed to Casa Amor in last night’s episode (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island girls deserve better in Casa Amor twist

I can’t help but feel the original girls deserve so much better after the boys’ behaviour last night.

Read more: Love Island: Liam Reardon under fire over behaviour in Casa Amor

Liam, Teddy, Toby and Tyler all shared snogs with the new girls despite having Millie, Faye, Abigail and Kaz back at the villa.

And all it took was one game of Truth or Dare!

Lillie gave Liam a lap dance (Credit: ITV2)

Liam seemed to forget who Millie was last night as he snogged Lillie and Amy and had a three-way kiss with Salma and Clarisse.

When he first entered the Casa Amor villa, Liam seemed like he was going to remain loyal to Millie.

He even insisted he was going to sleep outside after she sweetly packed her necklace for him in his suitcase.

I was convinced he would stick with Millie since their relationship has been going from strength to strength.

But no. It didn’t take him long to get involved in the game and crack on. Whyyyy Liam?!

Teddy kissed new girl Clarisse (Credit: ITV2)

Meanwhile, poor Millie was back at the villa expressing her concerns about Liam’s loyalty to Faye.

And Faye is another girl I felt for last night after Teddy also shared snogs with Clarisse and Lillie.

He even sucked Clarisse’s toes – something Jake obviously loved watching!

It just seemed the girls were sticking with the boys – which could of course change over the next few days – while the boys’ loyalties just went out the window within the first few hours.

But the girls may begin cracking on as they spend more time with the new hunky boys in the main villa.

Read more: Love Island: Casa Amor line-up and everything you need to know about the famous villa

It’ll be interesting to see who stays loyal and who doesn’t. I’m already predicting there’s going to be tears and rows when Casa Amor comes to an end…

Love Island continues on ITV2, tonight, at 9pm.

What did you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.