Josie Gibson did a brilliant job as she took over the This Morning reins to cover for Holly Willoughby this week.

The star went down a storm with viewers.

And, as harsh as it may sound, poor old Holly having her head stuck down the toilet might just be the best thing that ever happened to Josie’s career!

Josie Gibson has anchored This Morning alongside Philip Schofield this week (Credit: ITV)

From her humble start on Big Brother…

Josie shot to fame in 2010 when she won the 11th series of Big Brother.

And, since then, she’s continued to win the nation’s hearts with small presenting roles and guest appearances on shows such as Celebrity Juice, Loose Women and Big Brother’s Bit On The Side.

But nothing has quite catapulted her to the upper echelons of fame as her stint on the show this week will.

She has been nothing short of brilliant, a breath of fresh air, viewers have said.

With her down-to-earth personality, light-hearted approach to life and endearing compassion, she’s barely set a foot wrong.

So I think she has a lot to thank Holly and her sickness bug for.

She showed compassion and kindness during the phone-in (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson thrown in the deep end on This Morning

Josie herself admitted she was thrown in entirely at the deep end.

Up until now she’s presented competition slots on the show – and that’s where she was heading earlier this week when Holly called in sick and Josie was drafted in.

She’s paid tribute to co-host Phillip Schofield for helping her, but I think Josie should give herself a lot of the credit.

Her personality has shone through. So much so that viewers are calling for her to land the role full-time (sorry, Holly).

And, although that probably won’t happen, it could be just the springboard for Josie to that next big presenting gig.

The one-time Big Brother champion is surely ITV’s hottest property right now (Credit: ITV)

Josie should be ITV’s new hottest property

After this week there’s no doubt that she’s an asset to ITV. And if ITV doesn’t snap her up for a bigger role or a show of her own, another network will.

I’d love to see her on her own teatime chat show, or a more risqué late-night one after today’s chat with the man with the world’s biggest penis!

Josie, much like Alison Hammond, is one of a new breed of television presenters.

Essentially normal people, largely untrained and learning on the job.

We know a lot about her personal life – her love life and her struggles with her weight – but up until now we never really saw her as a confident, capable presenter.

She’s always played off her jokey persona, but thanks to Holly’s absence, that’s all changed.

There is more to this girl than meets the eye.

It’s a true rags-to-riches story. And, as a one-time Big Brother devotee and a Josie fan since day one, I couldn’t be happier she’s finally getting the recognition she deserves.

I for one will be thrilled when those big TV contracts come rolling in.

You go girl!

