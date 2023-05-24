OPINION: People having a go at Holly for ‘distancing herself’ from Phillip need to get off their high horse – what’s she done wrong?

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield used to be as thick as thieves, but it seems as though days are over now.

The 42-year-old has come under a lot of scrutiny recently for apparently “distancing herself” from her former friend. But, in my opinion, she hasn’t done anything wrong – and those having a go at her need to get off their high horse…

Is Holly and Phillip’s friendship over? (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby distances herself from Phillip Schofield?

Phillip and Holly used to be the ultimate TV besties – but, according to reports, times have changed. Now, there’s questions over whether we’ll see the pair back on screens together again.

Phillip’s exit statement was pretty telling. Not once did he mention his former co-star Holly, despite appearing on screen with her virtually every day for the last 14 years.

Holly’s statement was just as damning. After 14 years on screen together, you’d think she’d do more than post a short statement to her Instagram story thanking Phillip for his “knowledge, his experience, and his humour”.

Since then Holly has been slammed though, with many accusing her of stabbing Phillip in the back. But my question is, why? What exactly has she done wrong?

Holly hasn’t done anything wrong (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby distancing herself from Phillip Schofield isn’t wrong

People have been slamming Holly for apparently ‘distancing’ herself from her old friend. My response is – ok, and?

Holly’s well within her right to not want to be friends with someone if she doesn’t want to be. We all are! She’s a grown woman. If she doesn’t want to be friends with someone anymore, then that’s fine, isn’t it? It’s not illegal, is it?

It may be disappointing for This Morning viewers, but at the end of the day, they are not owed her staying in a friendship she clearly doesn’t want to be in. There seems to be this idea that just because they’ve been friends for so long they should continue to be so, no matter what happens.

I disagree. If she doesn’t want to be friends with him and work with him anymore, then that’s fine. She doesn’t have to stay in it because viewers like them together. It’s concerning that some people think that this is ok to say.

And, if the reports are true, can you blame her for calling an end to their friendship?

Phillip allegedly kept his trial from Holly (Credit: ITV)

Phillip kept his brother’s trial from Holly

According to reports, Phillip kept his brother’s sex abuse trial from Holly – leaving her “deeply upset” when it became public. I’m sorry, but if my friend did something like that, I wouldn’t want to be mates with them anymore either.

If the reports are true – then that’s a huge thing to keep from a friend – especially when your friendship is so public. As we’ve already seen, Phillip’s reputation has taken a hit due to his brother’s trial – and in turn, Holly’s has been affected too. Having something like that allegedly kept from her too made her look a bit silly too, which is obviously not something she wants.

She’s done the right thing by seemingly distancing herself, in my opinion. Not only has she not stood for something that reportedly upset her a great deal, but she’s probably saved her career in television too.

Holly isn’t a bad person for reportedly ending a friendship – and people saying otherwise need to get off their high horses. If your friend kept something from you like Phillip allegedly did – would you stick around? Think about it…

