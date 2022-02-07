OPINION: And Just Like That season 2: Everything that MUST happen

And Just Like That, the controversial reboot of Sex And The City is over – and fans are already begging for And Just Like That season 2.

But where did the series leave us?

Well, a grieving Carrie finally looked set to restart her dating life post-Mr Big with that hot podcast producer, Franklyn.

Miranda was off to LA to support her new amour Che and Charlotte was as dippy as ever as she dealt with a couple of angsty teenagers, one of whom has changed their name to Rock.

And Just Like That… the season came to an end, but will there be season two? (Credit: HBO/SKY)

This much-anticipated series was always going to be controversial, due mainly to the fact Samantha would be a no-show, in the wake of actress Kim Cattrall’s bitter and very public fall-out with Sarah Jessica Parker.

But once the series landed, fans were not happy and slammed various aspects of the series.

Why was And Just Like That criticised?

For one, the writers’ attempts to rectify the lack of diversity in the original series was dealt with a very heavy hand and it seemed that each of our regulars were given their own POC to carry on their arm like a designer handbag.

In fairness, once they bedded in, these new characters – Lisa Todd Wexley, Charlotte’s school mom friend, Seema Patel, Carrie’s estate agent, and Miranda’s college lecturer Nya Wallace – became riveting.

It was all change with And Just Like That (Credit: HBO/SKY)

There was some criticism that they’d been given tokenistic storylines, but let’s be real – fans tuning in to the show were only ever going to be interested in what the original three were up to after so long, so side characters would always be on the periphery.

But once the show got going, and the writers took their foot off the box-ticking pedal, it became a lot more familiar and back to focusing on every day issues.

Even if we did have Charlotte dealing with a rebellious non-binary child and Miranda leaving hubby Steve for non-binary comedian Che.

Carrie and co received mixed reviews (Credit: HBO/SKY)

Looking back, this debut season felt like a difficult transitional series.

It was setting out what it had to offer.

And while it was a bit muddled and a little too try hard, by the end of we were back in old skool territory which promised good things from a potential next series.

What must happen in And Just Like That season 2

Well, for one, let’s go back to the half-hour episodes of yesteryear.

As enjoyable as the series became, the episodes did feel a bit too long.

That way, a lot of the new characters’ introductions could have been spread across various 30-minute episodes so that we wouldn’t have felt like they were being squeezed into one episode all at once.

1. Let’s see Carrie find her groove again

And Just Like That… we said goodbye as Carrie started to heal (Credit HBO/SKY)

It always seemed weird that a woman as worldly-wise and current as she is finding the idea of a podcast alien.

The writers seemed to age her considerably as if she was unaware of the world she was living in.

If she’d been forced to do Tik Tok, then maybe I’d understand.

But podcasts are pretty fuddy duddy, so it seemed odd when she and Miranda found the concept so strange.

Now Carrie’s sprinkled Mr Big into the Seine, we want to see Carrie back on the dating scene.

But first, let’s see how this relationship with her podcast producer Franklyn fares after their finale elevator snog.

Where did he suddenly spring from?

He’s Hot! With a capital ‘H’.

Why the writers had kept him in the shadows for so long is anyone’s guess.

And Just Like That… Miranda woke up (Credit: HBO/SKY)

2. Let Miranda continue on her journey of discovery

While many fans of the original series found the Miranda and Che storyline tough to handle (let’s not even mention that kitchen scene!), I really hope we explore Miranda’s burgeoning sexuality some more.

Perhaps we can do without Che eventually, but it would be fascinating to watch Miranda continue to see where life takes her.

After all, this life switch happens to many women and men in real life so it’s an interesting character development for a series to tackle and it works.

Don’t go changing Charlotte… (Credit: HBO/SKY)

3. Charlotte… just as she is

Well, she was pretty much the same as usual in this first season, so let’s see her continue to be a nag and a goof and a prude.

Her desperation to maintain her social standing was hilarious, and watching her deal with mummy duties is very recognisable for many viewers.

So let’s keep her just the way she is.

4. More of the new

Controversially, I would like to see the three main new characters flourish in the next series.

In fact, I would actually like them to become part of the original three’s immediate circle.

And Just Like That… we got turban envy! (Credit: HBO/SKY)

Lisa could definitely be a campy hoot – that sparkly turban she wore to the ‘theymitzvah’ in the final episode was astonishing and I’d love to see her sashay along the streets of NYC looking like a catwalk model.

Arm her with Joan Collins-standard barbs and she could become the series’ edgy put-down queen it is currently desperately lacking.

And Just Like That introduced us to some likeable new characters … (Credit: HBO/SKY)

Naya, on the other hand, is the lovely warm one who we can all identify with.

She’s tender but strong and has clearly had to live through ups and downs.

It’d be interesting to see if she and her partner can sort out their relationship in And Just Like That season 2 or if, like many women who can’t give the man in their lives a baby, carry on on her own.

Seema has been a great addition in And Just Like That … (Credit: HBO/SKY)

And then we have Seema, who for me, is the natural successor to Samantha.

She’s sassy, beautiful and despite starting the series finding it hard to find a man, ended it by landing a hot stud who owned a nightclub.

While I’d like to see more of this club owner (played by William Abadie who was Antoine Lambert in Darren Star’s other show Emily In Paris), I want to see Seema on the prowl looking for more men in the next series.

She has the sass, the style and the seductive looks, not to mention the one-liners.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon in the good old days

5. Leave Samatha in London

I didn’t even notice her not being there.

There was enough chaos going on in the series for viewers not to notice the lack of Samantha.

And Seema seemed to inherit her allure so I was happy with that.

Samantha became a little stale by the end of series, not to mention those two films.

IS there a And Just Like That season 2?

Fingers crossed that a second season IS in the offing.

The writers claim that not a minute past the season one finale has been written.

But in spite of its fumbling first few episodes, this reboot eventually left us – well some of us – feeling happy inside.

I for one can’t wait to catch up again with Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte again – not to mention Seema, Naya and Lisa.

