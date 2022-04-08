OPINION: This Morning needs Alison and Dermot on more often every week

It’s time Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary host This Morning more than just half-terms and Fridays.

The duo only started hosting the daytime show together last year and, it’s safe to say, they’ve had a mixed reaction from viewers.

I think Alison and Dermot bring a unique dynamic to the programme, with their banter and fresh approach to interviews and segments.

Dermot and Alison bring something different to This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Alison and Dermot on This Morning

Of course, at the moment, we only see Alison and Dermot take over the This Morning reigns on Fridays and during half-terms when Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are off.

But I think we need to have them on more during the week!

Alison and Dermot’s fun dynamic split across the week with Holly and Phil’s chemistry and friendship would be the perfect combination, I believe.

Holly and Phil usually host Monday to Thursdays (Credit: ITV)

This week, we’ve seen Alison and Dermot front the show while Holly and Phil are on their Easter break.

And I think it’s given the show a different vibe. A more relaxed feel in fact.

Many viewers agree too, it seems…

One person said on Twitter: “#ThisMorning is a much more relaxing watch with Alison and Dermot.”

Another viewer wrote: “Just LOVE Dermot & Alison. They feel REAL, fresh! Love, love, love them presenting!”

I’ve been loving Dermot and Alison’s dynamic (Credit: ITV)

One more added: “Absolutely love Alison & Dermot on #ThisMorning they always make me laugh!”

One thing Alison brings to the show is her infectious laughter and hilarious approach to interviews.

I mean her interview with Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey earlier this week was just everything.

This is the content we want to see and I can’t imagine anyone else doing an interview like that other than Alison.

And the reaction from viewers to Alison’s flirty behaviour towards Jonathan just proves she’s a hit at home.

To also witness Dermot and Alison’s friendship blossom over the last year has made me want to see more of them on screen.

There’s nothing worse than presenters with no chemistry hosting a show.

They both admitted having a bit of a rocky start as they got used to each other’s different presenting styles, but it seems that’s now long gone and they’ve settled into their roles.

I just think it’s time for This Morning bosses to give Alison and Dermot more days on This Morning. It’s what we all want, right?!

