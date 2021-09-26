OPINION: AJ Odudu finally gets her chance to shine – and she’d be perfect to replace Claudia or Tess

It’s been a long time coming, but AJ Odudu looks set to finally enjoy her rightful place in the sun thanks to her star turn on Strictly Come Dancing.

And about time too.

While you’ll know her best from whipping up a storm in the latest Strictly line up, the spin-off show of trashy guilty pleasure Married At First Sight and the recent reboot of the Big Breakfast, AJ has spent almost 12 years working her ass off to land her big breakthrough show.

AJ Odudu performed a spectacular jive on her first Strictly show (Credit: BBC)

AJ finally gets her chance to shine thanks to Strictly

I, a former editor of OK! magazine, couldn’t be happier about this.

Way back in the mists of time – 2013 to be precise – I enthusiastically included her in a ones to watch list alongside pre-breakthrough Emma Willis, Laura Whitmore and more.

There was something about AJ that simply enchanted me. She had an effortless cool style, an invigorating smile and wonderfully disarming nature that made her instantly likeable.

She has it all and, like a stick of rock, she has ‘superstar’ running right through her.

So why it’s taken the Blackburn-born lass so long to finally burst into our lives in the way she has bewilders me.

But better late than never, right?

It was the first time out for both AJ and her pro partner Kai (Credit: BBC)

AJ is a total firecracker

So now she’s on Strictly, viewers have finally gotten a glimpse at what this firecracker has to offer. And by Jiminy it’s a lot.

Not only is she a pretty nifty mover on the dancefloor, she’s got the gift of the gab and is a bundle of joy. As cliched as it sounds, she lights up the screen whenever she’s on.

And that is the sign of a true star!

Strictly tends to be a springboard for the celebs on the show, and without a doubt AJ can most definitely look forward to a glittering career ahead of her.

Although, to be honest, I think she was already on that path to stardom, especially following her triumphant stint on The Big Breakfast.

The world is her oyster and I think we have lots to look forward to.

Should Claudia or Tess ever step down, AJ would make a great Strictly host (Credit: BBC)

So what’s next for AJ?

For one, and it’s an obvious move, but she should join join Rylan Clark-Neal and Janette Manrara as a co-host on It Takes Two next year.

This will help ease her on to the main show when Tess Day or Claudia Winkleman dare to up and leave.

She already feels so at home on the show.

When AJ showed us around the studio in her first episode VT, she looked and sounded as though she was actually presenting Strictly, not dancing on it.

And then after this weekend’s amazing performance with the brilliant Kai – well, there’s no question that she is destined to be the series big winner, whether she scoops the trophy or not.

And it really couldn’t happen to a better woman!

