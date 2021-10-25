Succession star Sarah Snook appeared on This Morning today (October 25) and comments about her appearance on Twitter have left me raging.

The Aussie actress spoke to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about the new series of the Sky drama.

However, the main topic of conversation online appeared to be about her hair.

Why, because she’s ginger of course, and anyone with red hair is fair game, right?

Wrong. On so many counts.

Talented actress Sarah Snook became the butt of the joke on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

It’s time to turn woke on ginger ‘jokes’

Now, forgive me for using one of Piers Morgan’s favourite words, but it’s time to go woke on things other than racism, sexism and fat-shaming.

The comments aimed at Tilly Ramsay last week were universally slammed.

Yet a talented actress can appear on a morning magazine show and become the butt of the joke because of the colour her hair grows and that’s alright.

She’s fair game.

Why, because she refuses to dye her hair blonde or brown to please the general public?

Ginger “jokes” are so tired now, but people don’t seem to be getting up in arms about it.

Why not?

Fat-shaming, racism and ageism are all forms of hatred inspired by the way someone looks.

It’s not okay to laugh at someone because they’re overweight, but it is if they have red hair?

When you see that written down it makes zero sense and just sounds mean.

She was on to talk about Succession but her appearance was more of an online talking point (Credit: ITV)

Social media users target Succession’s Sarah Snook

The comments online were harsh.

Succession star Sarah was compared to Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint and EastEnders star Jake Wood.

“Is he a woman now?” asked one viewer, posting a gif of Ron Weasley.

“Thought it was Max Branning for a moment,” “joked” another, with comments in the response likening Sarah to Ed Sheeran.

Where have all the good people gone?

In this day and age, in the diverse and beautiful world we live in, is it too much to ask to be kind?

Whether Sarah sees the tweets or not, it’s mean, nasty and hurtful.

And it sends the wrong message to any youngsters who might be on social media.

How many of you can remember being at school and seeing the child who looked a little different getting bullied over their appearance?

By letting these trolls and their ginger “jokes” go unchecked you’re giving out the message that it’s okay to poke fun at people because of the way they look.

A very wise lady once told me that the only way for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing.

So where are all the good people?

Clearly not watching This Morning or checking in on social media.

