Open House: The Great Sex Experiment review – what’s all the fuss about?

Channel 4 could literally not be more Channel 4 with its latest fly on the wall series.

Open House: The Great Sex Experiment (because that immediately stops it being tawdry) shocked viewers when it launched last Friday.

But is it really worth all the fuss?

What actually happens on Open House: The Great Sex Experiment?

First off, we’re dealing with some grown-up stuff here. So consider yourself warned.

Open House is a new Channel 4 social experiment, discovering exactly what happens when monogamous couples want to explore a less exclusive arrangement.

And to do that, the show provides them with everything they could possibly need for safe, consensual exploration.

Read more: Has MAFSA’s Jackson ‘mean girl’ bride Olivia still together?

Including a stay at a pretty plush mansion.

Said luxurious mansion house is filled with gorgeous down-to-clown types, cameras, and plenty of room for no-strings fun.

And while that might sound like a recipe for an absolute disaster, it’s actually way more serious than you might think.

Thankfully, the couples aren’t just left to emotionally fend for themselves as their relationships change in real-time.

Open House: The Great Sex Experiment couples are in safe hands with Dr Lori Beth Bisbey (Credit: Channel 4)

Open House’s intimacy specialist Dr. Lori Beth Bisbey

In fact, Open House provides a super-experienced intimacy specialist in the form of Dr. Lori Beth Bisbey.

A well-known psychologist and relationship therapist, Dr. Lori already has an uber-successful podcast dealing with this very subject.

She’s there to guide the couples along their often complex journey, and by God, she’s good.

She doesn’t just give good advice, though. Open House’s resident expert also helps the couples communicate with each other more effectively.

She also gets them to talk about what they really want and how they can achieve it.

Admittedly, that does include a fair amount of naughty stuff, but it’s all tastefully filmed in night-vision.

Which is apparently fine.

Read more: Who does Call The Midwife’s Charlotte Ritchie play in the new series of Grantchester?

And by the end of each episode, everyone’s learned something about themselves. Hopefully.

Of course, it’s a controversial subject, and treated as such in a way that puts us in mind of the Channel 4 of yore.

It also proves just how difficult exploring who you are can be.

The real selling point, though, is neither the naughtiness nor the lesson, but the people-watching contained within.

When do you ever get to see relationships evolve in front of you like that?

For that reason alone, it’s essential viewing and it’s back on Channel 4 on tonight at 10pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of Open House: The Great Sex Experiment