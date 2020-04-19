Who's in the One World: Together At Home line-up and what time is the concert on BBC One?

One World: Together At Home will be broadcast on BBC One this evening (April 19.).
The global concert actually took place yesterday but will be airing on our tellies tonight in the hope of bringing people together through music despite the coronavirus lockdown.
But who's in the One World: Together At Home line-up and what time is it on TV?
Let's find out...
What time the One World: Together At Home on TV?
One World: Together At Home is on BBC One at 7.15pm this evening.
The show will run for two hours straight without adverts until 9.15pm.
If you miss the concert, you'll be able to catch up on BBC iPlayer.
Organisers have put together the performance to support frontline healthcare workers and the World Health Organization.
You can donate to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund by clicking here.
Who's in the One World: Together At Home line-up?
One World: Together At Home features an incredible line-up like the world has never seen before.
Here'e the complete list of everyone who's taking part...
Adam Lambert
Alicia Keys
Amy Poehler
Andra Day
Andrea Bocelli
Angele
Anitta
Annie Lennox
Awkwafina
Becky G
Ben Platt
Beyonce
Billie Eilish
Billie Joe Armstrong
Billy Ray Cyrus
Black Coffee
Bridgett Moynahan
Burina Boy
Camilla Cabello
Cassper Nyovest
Celine Dion
Charlie Puth
Chris Martin
Christine and the Queen's
Common
Connie Britton
Danai Gurira
David and Victoria Beckham
Delta Goodrem
Don Cheadle
Eason Chan
Eddie Vedder
Ellen DeGeneres
Ellie Goulding
Elton John
Eric Richards
Finneas
George the Poet
Heidi Klum
Hozier
Hussain Al Jasmi
Irdris and Sabrina Elba
J Balvin
Jack Black
Jack Johnson
Jacky Cheung
Jameela Jamil
James McAvoy
Jason Segel
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Lopez
Jess Glynne
Jessie J
Jessie Reyez
Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Kimmel
John Legend
Juanes
Kacey Musgraves
Keith Urban
Kerry Washington
Kesha
Lady Antebellum
Lady Gaga
Lang Lang
Leslie Odom Jr.
Lewis Hamilton
Liam Payne
Lili Reinhart
Lilly Singh
Lily Tomlin
Lindsey Vonn
Lisa Mishra
Little Mix
Lizzo
LL Cool J
Lola Lennox
Luis Fonsi
Lupita Nyong'o
Maluma
Maren Morris
Matt Bomer
Matthew McConaughey
Megan Rapinoe
Michael Buble
Milky Chance
Naomi Osaka
Natti Natasha
Niall Horan
Nomzamo Mbatha
Oprah Winfrey
Paul McCartnery
Pharrell Williams
P.K. Subban
Picture This
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Rag n Bone Man
Rita Ora
Sam Heughan
Sam Smith
Samuel L Jackson
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sebastian Yatra
Shah Rukh Khan
Shawn Mendes
Sheryl Crow
Sho Madjozi
Sofi Tukker
Stephen Colbert
Stevie Wonder
Superm
Taylor Swift
The Killers
The Rolling Stones
Tim Gunn
Usher
Vishal Mishra
Zucchero
