Who's in the One World: Together At Home line-up and what time is the concert on BBC One?

One World: Together At Home will be broadcast on BBC One this evening (April 19.).

The global concert actually took place yesterday but will be airing on our tellies tonight in the hope of bringing people together through music despite the coronavirus lockdown.

But who's in the One World: Together At Home line-up and what time is it on TV?

Let's find out...

One World: Together At Home features a star0studded line-up (Credit: Global Citizen)

What time the One World: Together At Home on TV?

One World: Together At Home is on BBC One at 7.15pm this evening.

The show will run for two hours straight without adverts until 9.15pm.

If you miss the concert, you'll be able to catch up on BBC iPlayer.

Organisers have put together the performance to support frontline healthcare workers and the World Health Organization.

You can donate to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund by clicking here.

Who's in the One World: Together At Home line-up?

One World: Together At Home features an incredible line-up like the world has never seen before.

Here'e the complete list of everyone who's taking part...

Adam Lambert

Alicia Keys

Amy Poehler

Andra Day

Andrea Bocelli

Angele

Anitta

Annie Lennox

Awkwafina

Becky G

Ben Platt

Beyonce

Billie Eilish

Billie Joe Armstrong

Billy Ray Cyrus

Black Coffee

Celine Dion is part of the star-studded event (Credit: Global Citizen)

Bridgett Moynahan

Burina Boy

Camilla Cabello

Cassper Nyovest

Celine Dion

Charlie Puth

Chris Martin

Christine and the Queen's

Common

Connie Britton

Danai Gurira

David and Victoria Beckham

Delta Goodrem

Don Cheadle

Eason Chan

Eddie Vedder

Ellen DeGeneres signed up to help (Credit: Splash News)

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellie Goulding

Elton John

Eric Richards

Finneas

George the Poet

Heidi Klum

Hozier

Hussain Al Jasmi

Irdris and Sabrina Elba

J Balvin

Jack Black

Idris Elba and wife Sabrina have contributed to the fundraiser (Credit: Splash News)

Jack Johnson

Jacky Cheung

Jameela Jamil

James McAvoy

Jason Segel

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Lopez

Jess Glynne

Jessie J

Jessie Reyez

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Kimmel

John Legend

Juanes

Kacey Musgraves

Keith Urban

Jennifer Lopez is part of the line-up (Credit: Splash News)

Kerry Washington

Kesha

Lady Antebellum

Lady Gaga

Lang Lang

Leslie Odom Jr.

Lewis Hamilton

Liam Payne

Lili Reinhart

Lilly Singh

Lily Tomlin

Lindsey Vonn

Lisa Mishra

Little Mix

Lizzo

LL Cool J

Lola Lennox

Luis Fonsi

Lupita Nyong'o

Maluma

Little Mix will give a surprise performance at One World: Together At Home line-up (Splash News)

Maren Morris

Matt Bomer

Matthew McConaughey

Megan Rapinoe

Michael Buble

Milky Chance

Naomi Osaka

Natti Natasha

Niall Horan

Nomzamo Mbatha

Oprah Winfrey

Paul McCartnery

Pharrell Williams

P.K. Subban

Picture This

Oprah is lending a hand (Credit: CBS)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Rag n Bone Man

Rita Ora

Sam Heughan

Sam Smith

Samuel L Jackson

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sebastian Yatra

Shah Rukh Khan

Shawn Mendes

Sheryl Crow

Sho Madjozi

Sofi Tukker

Taylor Swift signed up for One World: Together At Home line-up (Credit: WENN)

Stephen Colbert

Stevie Wonder

Superm

Taylor Swift

The Killers

The Rolling Stones

Tim Gunn

Usher

Vishal Mishra

Zucchero

