One Question on Channel 4: How much can you win and how can you apply?

One Question is Channel 4’s new Friday night quiz show, where you could win a huge jackpot by answering just one question – but how can you apply to be on it?

Contestants are given a question with 20 possible answers, but just one is correct.

Eliminating the right answer could mean you walk away with nothing.

For every five answers revealed, two must be eliminated.

With the questions covering all things from music to history to food, you need a strong grasp of general knowledge.

Think you’ve got what it takes to win the big jackpot on Claudia Winkleman’s new quiz?

Here’s how to apply for One Question?

Claudia Winkleman hosts One Question (Credit: Channel 4)

How do you win One Question on Channel 4?

Contestants are presented with one question and 20 possible answers, but only one answer is correct.

Revealing five at a time, contestants must eliminate answers until they’re confident they know the answer.

But eliminate the right answer by accident, and you could walk away with nothing.

Contestants can make deals for clues and reveal wrong answers, but they have to ‘pay’ for them from the prize fund.

Do you think you could win the full £100,000 without trading in any cash?

How to apply for One Question and how much can you win?

You can win a life-changing jackpot of £100,000 by answering just one question.

But those other 19 false answers might just throw you off from knowing the right one.

Contestants can trade £10,000 for a clue on an answer but, for just one clue, you could still walk away with a huge £90,000 worth of winnings!

For £25,000, you can have two incorrect answers revealed – it’s a hefty spend especially if you’ve already dropped some cash on clues!

Claudia Winkleman on the set of One Question (Credit: Channel 4)

How to apply for One Question?

The current series is pre-recorded and was filmed at the end of 2021, so it might be a bit of a wait before applications re-open!

If Channel 4 makes a second season, applications should open in the Autumn of 2022.

Make sure to keep an eye out on Channel 4’s Take Part page for when the applications go up.

If you’re a quizzer with a great sense of general knowledge and the ability to stay calm under the pressure, this could be the perfect opportunity for you!

(And you get to see host Claudia Winkleman‘s fabulously shiny hair in real life!)

Who makes One Question?

The production company Chalkboard TV makes One Question for Channel 4.

Mike Benson, Executive Producer on the show has said: “One Question is another original primetime quiz format from Chalkboard and has all the universal themes for a breakout international hit.

“With Claudia’s infectious warmth and humour, we know she’ll make our contestants feel at ease, as they wrestle with this seemingly easy but actually devilishly difficult game.”

Chalkboard TV has made some other great quizzing programmes and panel shows, including Don’t Ask Me, hosted by Alexander Armstrong.

Where is One Question filmed?

One Question is filmed in London at Newman Studios, very handy for any Londoners who want to apply for the quiz show!

If you’re outside of London, you’ve got to travel to film for the show.

But we’re sure it would be worth it for the chance to win £100,000!





One Question starts on Friday June 24 at 8pm on Channel 4.

