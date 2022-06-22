One Question on Channel 4: How to play the new quiz show and is it as easy as it sounds?

One Question is C4’s latest series to feed your quiz show obsession, but is it really as easy as it sounds?

The concept of the show is based on answering one question correctly, and you could win £100,000.

While that sounds super easy, you have 19 other ‘false’ answers with only one correct.

Eliminate the correct answer and you walk away with nothing.

Contestants can take offers which give clues and remove false answers – but it will cost them thousands.

Questions could range from anything to music to history to food – so your general knowledge has got to be strong!

But is the Channel 4 show any good? And does Claudia Winkleman cut it as a quiz show host?

Claudia Winkleman hosts the new quiz show One Question (Credit: Channel 4)

Is One Question on C4 any good?

Okay, so having watched the first episode, we have to admit that One Question isn’t the most exciting quiz show that’s ever been on telly.

But it’s a novel concept, quite fun and just tense enough to keep you interested.

Contestants are challenged to answer a single question to win a £100,000 prize.

However, only one of the 20 possible answers is correct.

Participants must eliminate two answers for every five revealed and you’ll want to watch each elimination.

There’s also the frustration that comes with the deals the contestants make in exchange for clues and to help get rid of wrong answers,.

You might find yourselves shouting at the TV knowing they don’t need to waste £10,000…

The questions and answers aren’t the most difficult, but are niche enough to keep you second-guessing your answers.

And your mind can do funny things when put on the spot, especially with TV cameras pointed at you.

Of course, the £100,000 jackpot keeps everything that bit tenser.

When does One Question start and where can I watch it?

One Question starts on Friday June 24 2022 at 8pm on Channel 4.

The six-part series will air every Friday night at the same time.

One Question will be available on-demand via All 4 after each episode has aired.

Claudia Winkleman with contestants on One Question (Credit: Channel 4)

Who hosts One Question on C4?

Much-loved presenter Claudia Winkleman is the host of the all-new One Question on Channel 4.

Used to hosting huge shows like Strictly Come Dancing, this will be Claudia’s first time as quiz master since she appeared on Talking Telephone Numbers in 1997.

She tells us: “I am ridiculously excited about One Question.

“There’s no time limit, no buzzers, no complicated rules.

“A sofa, a chat, just one question that could win our players £100k.

“Not only that, we give them the answer.

“Tricky part is we give them 19 wrong answers too. I can’t wait.”

Is Claudia Winkleman any good as host of One Question on C4?

It’s Claudia Winkleman’s first time as a quiz master, but she seems to slip into like a pro.

She offers a friendly face and comfortable atmosphere against that tense £100,000 jackpot that’s at risk.

Likeable Claudia seems to genuinely want her contestants to do well.

The 50-year-old winces along with the rest of us when she knows a contestant has just got rid of the right answer.

There isn’t a lot of time for chat with the format of the show, but all the better if that means more quizzing for the contestants and the viewers at home!

As we revealed earlier this year, Claudia is also lined up to present upcoming BBC competition series The Traitors.

Engaged couple Jake and Freddie from Essex try to answer just one question to win £100k (Credit: C4)

What offers can contestants take?

Provided with 19 wrong answers, one correct answer and a question, contestants are clearly tense as a life-changing £100,000 hangs in the balance.

Contestants can receive helpful clues on the answers they have – but each one will cost them £1,000.

Another offer removes two incorrect answers chosen by the contestant but costs a hefty £25,000.

Is it worth watching?

One Question on C4 is fun, and easy to watch (if frustrating at times).

If you’re a quizzing fan with good general knowledge, you’ll love it.

If you’re missing other great quiz shows like The 1% Club which recently finished, this is a good fix.

Do you think you could walk away with the £100,000?

One Question starts on Friday June 24 at 8pm on C4.

