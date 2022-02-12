Olly Murs is one of the most popular stars in Britain but sadly there was no love lost with him and his twin brother.

The star is fronting new show Starstruck when it begins this weekend (Saturday, February 12) – his first presenting role since his ill-fated stint at the helm of The X Factor – a time when he also badly fell out with his sibling.

He’s looking forward to a fresh start as a presenter.

Olly said: “I always wanted to do something new and find something that matches my personality, something where I can be me and cheeky.

“I wanted it to be something light hearted and entertaining.”

But has he also made amends with his twin? Read on to find out all about him.

When was Olly Murs on The X Factor?

Olly Murs is a famous British singer who’s known for his appearance on The X Factor in 2009.

Even though he came second in the competition, Olly has since scored four UK number one albums.

Which is more than winner Joe McElderry managed…

The singer has released hits including Troublemaker and Dance With Me Tonight.

Olly has also collaborated with some of the biggest music stars, including Demi Lovato, Robbie Williams and Flo Rida.

After making it big in the music industry, Olly decided to move on into TV presenting.

He most recently appeared as a coach on The Voice UK and joined the panel with Will.i.am, Anne-Marie and Sir Tom Jones.

What happened with Olly and Caroline Flack on The X Factor?

Olly and his pal Caroline Flack hosted Simon Cowell’s talent show for a year in 2015 before getting the chop.

They had previously hosted spin-off series Xtra Factor on ITV2 for two years in 2011 and 2012.

Olly has previously opened up about hosting the main ITV show, saying he became a target for trolls.

He said the presenting stint “wasn’t a nice experience”.

Now, as he returns to presenting on Starstruck, Olly has said that he owes it all to Caroline, who took her own life almost two years ago.

Olly told The Mirror that he “sort of avoided hosting” for “quite a few years” after he was axed from the Simon Cowell talent show.

And stepping back up as a presenter is a “big moment” for the singer.

Olly readily admits that he owes it all to Caroline.

He said: “I wouldn’t be the presenter I am without her. She was the real deal. People didn’t give her enough credit for what a great presenter she was.”

What is Olly Murs’ net worth?

According to Spears Magazine, Olly has bagged an impressive fortune since his big break.

The pop star has an estimated net worth of £5 million!

Where is Olly Murs from?

Olly is an Essex boy.

He was born in Witham, Essex and is the son of Vicky-Lynn and Pete Murs.

He has a twin brother, Ben, and a sister called Fay.

Who’s Olly Murs’ girlfriend?

In 2019, Olly confirmed his relationship with bodybuilder Amelia Tank.

The pair are still happily together and last year Olly told The Sun that he plans to start a family with her.

He said: “Amelia is the person I want for the rest of my life… unless she gets rid of me!”

Are Olly Murs and his twin brother talking?

Olly has a twin brother called Ben. However, the two aren’t close.

The singer rarely talks about his brother as they haven’t spoken to each other in over a decade.

The pair reportedly had a falling out in 2009 after Olly missed his brother’s wedding to perform on The X Factor in the semi-final.

Since then, Olly has been unable to contact his brother as he changed his phone number and home address.

Olly keen to end feud with twin brother

In 2020 Olly teared up as he watched a set of twins perform together on The Voice.

Their performance reminded Olly of his broken relationship with Ben and, he told Metro he was keen to reconnect with his sibling.

“When the twins came out, I was completely caught off guard with that moment. Maybe it was because of my mindset at the time, I was obviously not feeling great in myself.

“A lot of people were reaching out to me that had relatives that they don’t speak to any more, brothers or sisters or family members.

“They said: ‘I’m in the same position and seeing you tonight has made me realise I need to make a change.’ I still want to make that change with my brother, but it was nice.”

During the episode, Olly told his fellow The Voice coach Tom Jones: “I feel like the next time I’m going to see him is when we lose somebody close in our family.

“I don’t want that to be the case. It’s a shame – even more so for my mum. And I do miss having my twin with me.”

Ben is said to have distanced himself from the family by taking his wife’s surname and claiming, in an interview in 2017, that “fame and greed’ had changed everything between them since The X Factor.

