Ollie and Gareth Locke-Locke face disgusting backlash after introducing their twins live on Lorraine

Stars of Made in Chelsea Ollie and Gareth Locke-Locke faced a disgusting backlash while showing off their newborn twins on Lorraine this morning (August 25).

Ollie and Gareth tied the knot in a secret London wedding in November 2020. Earlier this week, they revealed they had welcomed a son, Apollo Magnus Obi, and a daughter, Cosima Emily Bex, via surrogate six weeks ago.

The married couple are over the moon and proudly showed them off to Lorraine Kelly stand-in Christine Lampard in a TV first this morning. However, while we were busy cooing at our TV screens, some of the reaction on social media sadly wasn’t so nice.

Ollie and Gareth got married in London nearly three years ago (Credit: ITV)

‘Already exploiting their babies’

Some narrow-minded Lorraine viewers didn’t react well to Ollie and Gareth‘s exciting new chapter. One user wrote: “So where is a Mother to those poor babies…!!!!”

“Two men with two babies. It’s not right. Why is it accepted by the goody good shoe people. The minority dictating to the majority again,” another bigot shared. “Already exploiting their babies,” a third user remarked.

“Those two babies shouldn’t be paraded about like that. Just look at the size of those poor little babies. They should be kept nice and snuggled in a safe place to just chill and feel safe,” another person wrote. Someone responded to the tweet, writing: “With a Mother as well…”

While Ollie and Gareth were excited about becoming parents, social media weren’t so kind (Credit: ITV)

There has still been a lot of love

Despite the negative backlash, there are still many fans of Ollie and Gareth who wish them nothing but the best.

“Congrats to them both,” one user wrote. “I’m so happy for Ollie and Gareth!!” another person shared. “Just watched you on Lorraine. Congratulations they are beautiful. Hope you gave Christine a cuddle,” a third fan remarked. “Congratulations Daddies. So happy for you,” a fourth wrote.

Ollie and Gareth are documenting their life as fathers with their own YouTube series called Our Daddy Diaries. On Twitter yesterday, they revealed the latest episode had been uploaded.

Read more: Made In Chelsea’s Ollie Locke and husband Gareth announce birth of twins and their adorable names

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.