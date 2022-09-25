‘Sad’ Ola and James Jordan hit out at Strictly over ‘disappointing’ decision

Strictly stars Ola and James Jordan have hit out at the show for a ‘disappointing’ decision.

The former professional dancers starred on the show for years until they left.

Ola and James Jordan on Strictly

Now they are giving their verdicts on the current crop of stars – and the show itself.

And they have made it known that they are not happy with professional dancer Neil Jones not bagging himself a celebrity dance partner this year.

James told Hello!: “We were sad to see Neil Jones miss out on a celebrity partnership this year. There is a range of exceptionally talented professionals on the show this year, but let’s not forget about our home-grown talent.

“Neil is probably one of the best choreographers on the show, he’s a World Champion. Yet he’s not on it. Why? I just don’t get it.”

Ola added: “Absolutely. What a disappointment to not see Neil paired with anyone, it was a total surprise. He also has the best dance credentials than any other professional dancer on the show. Neil definitely deserves his place on the show.”

Strictly kicks off latest series

It is not unusual for the professionals to not be paired with a celebrity.

Neil spent years as a group dancer before being paired with Alex Scott in 2019.

However he was injured that year, and was temporarily replaced for a couple of weeks.

He spent the following year without a celebrity pairing.

Neil was paired with Nina Wadia last year – but they were the first to be sent home.

Meanwhile the live shows kicked off last night with two surprising tops on the leaderboard.

Former Coronation Street star Will Mellor and wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin found themselves at joint top on the board.

The ex Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps star performed a jive to Ricky Martin’s Livin’ La Vida Loca with his partner Nancy Xu.

It left judges Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas impressed so much that they gave him a standing ovation.

Hamza and his partner Jowita Przystal also stunned with their foxtrot to Islands In The Stream by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.

They both managed to pull in 34 points from the judges.

Meanwhile former Britain’s Got Talent star Molly Rainford and new Strictly professional Carlos Gu managed to come in in third place.

Their samba saw them win a score of 31 from the judges and comments from Motsi calling her a “shooting star”.

In fourth place was X Factor star Fleur East and newcomer Vito Coppola.

Their cha cha cha to Jennifer Lopez’s Let’s Get Loud saw them get 29 points from the judges.

The new series also saw two same-sex pairings take to the dance floor.

Will became emotional after scoring top of the leaderboard (Credit: BBC)

Two stars top the leaderboard

Reigning champion Giovanni Pernice teamed up with radio presenter Richie Anderson.

The pair impressed with their cha cha cha.

Meanwhile comedian Jayde Adams and partner Karen Hauer won a standing ovation from two of the judges.

Read more: Strictly fans stunned by Kaye Adams’ dramatic transformation: ‘Did not recognised you!’

Motsi and Shirley leapt to their feet alongside the studio audience in reaction to the pair’s samba to Christina Aguilera’s Dirrty.

All the couples will dance again next week.

Their scores from both weeks will be combined with the public vote to see who will be sent home.

