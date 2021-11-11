GMB has become the target of more than 1,000 viewer complaints after recent remarks from Dr Hilary Jones.

The ITV show’s resident doctor angered many watching at home during a debate about leaflets that he labelled a “COVID hoax”.

Dr Hilary warned viewers about the brightly coloured yellow flyers during an appearance on the show at the beginning of November.

The TV health expert held up the yellow leaflet and told hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley: “Just be aware of bogus letter drops which are complete nonsense.”

“This is misinformation… It looks like a Government UK yellow card reporting scheme for adverse reactions to any sort of medicines or vaccines, but this purports to talk about all sorts of reactions to the vaccines which are bogus and hoax.”

Richard then replied: “So it’s an anti-vaccine…”

To which Dr Hilary interjected: “Yes, absolutely. And this would put a lot of people off the vaccine, dangerously, because it’s complete misinformation.”

Richard then ripped up the leaflet and encouraged viewers to do the same if they received the same card.

Susanna and Richard then both laughed as Dr Hilary was given a pen that dispensed hand sanitiser.

Thousands complain to Ofcom over GMB segment

As a result of the segment, over 1,000 angry viewers rushed to share their complaints with TV watchdog Ofcom.

According to The Sun, 1,540 complaints have been made in total over the segment.

Ofcom said that complaints “related to a discussion on the Coronavirus yellow card reporting system”.

At the time, many viewers rushed to social media to complain about Dr Hilary’s remarks.

Those who hit back at the show claimed the doctor was ignoring those who have experienced “vaccine injury”.

“To deny, disregard and disrespect victims of vaccine injury is pure evil,” ranted one viewer.

A second tweeted: “No humanity, compassion or empathy. Just pure contempt. Complain to Ofcom”.

“After Richard and Dr Hillary ripped up the yellow card on air I’m done,” complained a third.

