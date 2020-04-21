Ofcom issues guidance to ITV after Eamonn Holmes' coronavirus comments on This Morning

Ofcom has issued guidance to ITV following Eamonn Holmes' coronavirus conspiracy comments.

The TV host, 60, raised eyebrows on This Morning recently after he suggested that 5G WiFi networks could be linked to the spread of coronavirus.

Ofcom has issued guidance to ITV (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn said at the time: "I don’t accept mainstream media slapping that down as not true when they don’t know it’s not true.

"No one should attack or damage anything but it’s easy to say it’s not true because it suits the state narrative.

"That’s what I’d say as someone with an enquiring mind."

And it appears the broadcasting regulator has since taken action.

What has Ofcom said?

"We carefully considered complaints about a discussion on This Morning," a spokesperson for Ofcom said.

Eamonn spoke about the 5G coronavirus conspiracy (Credit: ITV)

The spokesperson said Eamonn's "ambiguous" comments were "ill-judged", in their view.

The statement continued: "They risked undermining viewers’ trust in advice from public authorities and scientific evidence."

Ofcom has decided to "issue guidance to ITV and its presenters" after their investigation.

They made the decision after "taking into account the co-presenter’s firm rejection of the claims".

Eamonn "clarifying his comments on air the following day" also helped them make the decision.

"Broadcasters have editorial freedom to challenge the approach taken by public authorities to a public health crisis such as the coronavirus.

"However, discussions of unproven claims must be put fully into context.

"Especially at a time when mobile phone masts in the UK are being attacked."

Complaints

Ofcom received 419 complaints from viewers over Eamonn's comments.

A spokesperson said: "We are assessing this programme in full as a priority."

Meanwhile, Eamonn cleared things up on This Morning last week (April 14).

What did he say?

He said: "I want to clarify some comments that some of you may have misinterpreted from me yesterday.

The host received 419 complaints (Credit: ITV Hub)

"Both Alice Beer and myself agreed in a discussion on this very programme on fake news that it’s not true.

"There is no connection between the present national health emergency and 5G.

"To suggest otherwise would be wrong and indeed it could be possibly dangerous.

"Every theory relating to such a connection has been proven to be false and we would like to emphasise that."

