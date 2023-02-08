Complaints to Ofcom could soon be a thing of the past if some Brits have their way.

Yes, instead of complaining to the broadcasting regular, some TV fans are complaining about Ofcom.

The complaints came after GB News presenter Mark Steyn resigned over a “breach of standards” issue being investigated by the regulator.

“Absolutely outrageous!” complained one Mark fan. “I hope this latest disgrace marks the beginning of the end for Ofcom.”

“Ofcom is an absolute disgrace and should be dissolved because they are not capable of doing an honest job,” another alleged.

We’re guessing that TV bosses, and some of the stars who’ve fallen victim to the wrath of furious telly-watching Brits, might also feel the same way…

Richard Madeley is often a controversial figure on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Ofcom complaints: Most-complained-about TV moments revealed

Richard Madeley ruffled feathers on GMB this time last year after he asked if death threats against Sir Keir Starmer were a “big deal”.

It seems 850 people thought they were and ran straight to Ofcom with their complaints.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield also found themselves at the receiving end of complaints.

It came, of course, after the This Morning hosts’ queue-gate saga.

However, for all the backlash on social media, it was reported that only 55 people actually lodged an official complaint to Ofcom.

Amanda Holden and her racy BGT outfits have also come under fire.

Back in 2017, she wore a very daring Julien Macdonald gown that got a huge 663 complaints.

She wasn’t phased though.

“That dress was hysterical – it was Julien Macdonald. I had bits of fish wire underneath my breasts trying to hold that together,” she screamed.

Matt Hancock wa a divisive figure on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock on I’m A Celebrity

When Matt Hancock signed up for I’m A Celebrity he was of course expecting some backlash.

We’re betting he didn’t expect 1,968 Ofcom complaints, though!

Around 1,000 of the moans were about him being allowed to take part in the show.

Others, meanwhile, raised concerned about how he was being treated by his campmates.

No love lost on Love Island

Love Island became the most complained TV show of 2022, with the ITV dating show racking up nearly 7,500 complaints during the summer.

The most complaint about moment came during Movie Night, when the Islanders see what their partners got up to during the Casa Amor episodes.

The “alleged misogynistic behaviour by some of the male contestants” in that episode got 2,481 complaints.

By far the biggest amount of Love Island complaints were aimed at Faye after her argument with Teddy, though.

Ofcom confirmed it had received almost 25,000 complaints from viewers about her behaviour towards him.

Kim and Coleen weren’t exactly the best of friends on CBB (Credit: YouTube)

Kim vs Coleen on Loose Women

In 2018, Kim Woodburn walked out of her interview on Loose Women.

She had been invited on the show to patch things up with panellist Coleen Nolan, after they fell out during their time on Celebrity Big Brother.

It didn’t quite go to plan, though.

And more than 8,000 people complained about the episode.

They claimed that Kim was “bullied” by the panellists on the show.

Ofcom complains: Diversity’s Black Lives Matter performance

In October 2020, Diversity returned to Britain’s Got Talent and performed a routine to highlight the Black Lives Matter movement.

It came shortly after the death of George Floyd and saw a police officer kneeling on Ashley Banjo – similar to how Floyd was killed.

However, 24,500 complained to Ofcom, saying it was “too political”.

Diversity said they were “proud” of the performance, and ITV backed the routine, too.

Ofcom eventually threw out the complaints.

Celebrity Big Brother’s punch-gate

Who can forget Roxanne Pallett falsely accusing Ryan Thomas of assaulting her?

She called him a “woman beater” after they were seen play fighting on the show.

A massive number of complaints poured in to the regulator, with 25,327 people contacting Ofcom.

Roxanne has since said she got it “massively wrong“.

Jeremy Clarkson

The former Top Gear host is no stranger to controversy.

Years before his Meghan Markle comments, the complaints poured in about an appearance on The One Show.

After he joked that striking public sector workers should be “executed in front of their families”, it becomes one of the most complained about TV moments ever.

On the subject of Meghan, Piers Morgan’s infamous rant is also up there.

On that day alone, it received a huge 41,015 complaints and ended up costing him his job at GMB.

The row caused Piers to quit GMB (Credit: YouTube)

Ofcom complaints: And the winner is…

However, by far the most-complained-about TV moment of all time too place 2007.

It revolved around the late Jade Goody and her comments about actress Shilpa Shetty.

A huge 44,500 complaints were made over the race row, with many housemates clashing with Shilpa over the course of the series.

