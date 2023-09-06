OPINION: Parky deserved more than a fleeting mention at the NTAs – and what about Len Goodman?

The NTAs left viewers emotional for all the right – and wrong – reasons last night (September 5).

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when a tribute to the late Paul O’Grady was played in the auditorium. Host Joel Dommett, who proved to be a bit of a Marmite figure on the night, kicked off the tribute to Paul by saying: “Now, before we go on, here at the National Television Awards we wanted to remember someone very special. The one and only, Paul O’Grady.”

A gorgeous and very emotional video then played showing clips of Paul’s career highlights – and viewers rightly decided that it was a very fitting tribute.

Sadly, I’m afraid, the same can’t be said for the NTAs’ tribute to Sir Michael Parkinson. If you can even call it that. Or the lack of mention for Strictly Come Dancing legend Len Goodman, who also died this year.

Sir Michael Parkinson died last month and his NTAs ‘tribute’ was very lacking (Credit: Splash News)

NTAs’ Parky tribute falls flat

Early in the show, Joel gave Parky what must’ve been a 15-second mention ahead of the new TV Interview gong being handed out.

“Before we announce the nominees it is only fitting that we mention TV pioneer Sir Michael Parkinson,” he said. So far so good, right? Sadly, it didn’t continue that way…

“On his era-defining talk show, Parky interviewed the world’s biggest stars, setting the standard for others to follow,” he said, before sounding more upbeat and declaring: “And now, to present the award for TV Interview, someone who also loves asking questions, it’s revered journalist and feared Mastermind host, Clive Myrie.”

And that was it. Seriously. Apart from a clip of Paul O’Grady’s Lily Savage alter ego hugging Parky during the video tribute to Paul later in the show. I was entirely shocked. Even my hubby said: ‘Is that it?!”

He deserved more

Surely a TV legend who was on the box from the 1960s right up until his last appearance on BBC Breakfast months before his death deserves more than that?!

Maybe because Parky only passed away three weeks ago, the powers that be couldn’t pull a full video montage together in time, and I do understand that. But the two sentences Joel delivered in ‘tribute’ wouldn’t taken all of, what, 10 seconds to write?

I also get that it’s a live show and time is somewhat limited. But they could’ve got rid of the musical number in the middle of the show – I’d have gone to the bar/loo during that – and done things properly, remembering the TV icon in that slot. Heck, the song was even called Heaven, have him sing it and run tribute videos in the background.

Len Goodman, who died in April, wasn’t even mentioned (Credit: Splash News)

Len Goodman entirely snubbed

Strictly’s Len Goodman, another TV legend, who died back in April 2023, had even worse treatment. He wasn’t mentioned at all. Even when the Strictly stars went up to collect their award, his name wasn’t as much as uttered. It’s just baffling.

Len was a massive part of the show and a huge TV character – why was he missed out? He, too, deserved more. And the viewers agree with me.

“Not one word about Len?!” one viewer complained. Another added: “Very little coverage of Michael Parkinson. Disappointing really.” A third complained: “The TV Interview Award should be dedicated to Sir Michael Parkinson, just like the Entertainment Award is dedicated to Sir Bruce Forsyth.”

Others echoed my thoughts, loving the Paul O’Grady tribute, but being left baffled over the “passing mention” of Parky and what can only be a glaring omission when it comes to Len.

“Not good enough,” one viewer declared. And I have to say that I wholeheartedly agree.

Read more: Holly Willoughby in thinly-veiled dig at Phillip Schofield on NTAs red carpet?

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.