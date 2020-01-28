NTAs: Coronation Street's Katie McGlynn wins Best Serial Drama Performance

There was tough competition for the Best Serial Drama Performance Award at the NTAs.

Katie McGlynn, from Coronation Street, was up against EastEnders' Danny Dyer, Emmerdale's Danny Miller and Hollyoaks' Gregory Finnegan.

Katie's character Sinead Osborne moved soap fans to tears as she died after being diagnosed with cancer in heart-wrenching scenes last year.

Danny's Mick Carter, always popular with viewers, has faced a battle with panic attacks and wife Linda's worsening alcoholism.

Danny Miller has been at his angst-ridden Aaron Dingle best as he dealt with husband Robert Sugden being sent down and disowning him.

And Gregory Finnegan has made baddie James Nightingale loveable as he struggles with the murder of partner Harry.

Viewers voted for Katie, who took to the stage and delivered a beautiful speech, thanking her late grandad for taking her to acting classes.

The actress choked back tears as she dedicated her award to women currently living with cervical cancer and their families.

The win was certainly popular with viewers, who flocked to offer congratulations on Twitter,

So glad to see Katie McGlynn win an award. #NTAs — ((( Vashti bat Daf Yomi ))) (@chasetherain) January 28, 2020

So happy @KatiexMcGlynn won, she was absolutely brilliant in Sinead's storyline, utterly heartbreaking Well done Katie! #NTAs — (@Sammalaaa) January 28, 2020

#NTAs Well done Katie, So glad she won, very well played, had me a right mess during the storyline, but so true to life Xx❤️ — ❤️ ❤️ (@sammysandwch) January 28, 2020

I do enjoy the #NTAs Not surprised that Katie McGlynn won, she thoroughly deserves that award. Personally, I couldn’t watch her final scenes had to turn off half way through. Too close to home. Well done @KatiexMcGlynn — Sir Dean Hurrell ™ (@Dean_Hurrell) January 28, 2020

Couldn't be happier seeing @KatiexMcGlynn win that award! Thoroughly deserved. What a beautiful person inside & out! Congratulations Katie #Corrie #NTAs — Charlotte Morris (@CharlMoz2k8) January 28, 2020

Some viewers thought she over-egged her moment on stage with a long speech (well, we all would, surely?)...

Actually thought Katie McGlynn was never gonna leave the stage! #NTAs — Sam B (@moonkiwielmo) January 28, 2020

Katie’s speech was so long they’ve had to cancel News at Ten. #NTAs — Paul Lang (@rudemrlang) January 28, 2020

Jesus christ wrap it up Katie....#NTAs — Gaz (@gaz20times) January 28, 2020

I remember life before Katie Mcglynn’s speech, seems soo long ago now #NTAs — BFC82 (@BC8212) January 28, 2020

The year is 2055. Cars can fly, DFS still have a sale on, and Katie McGlynn is still making her speech at the National TV Awards #NTAs — JD (@Jonny_Dodds) January 28, 2020

Harsh judgment, considering all the incredible work she put into the storyline.

Celebs seem determined to have their say tonight, as Ruth Jones carried on delivering her thank yous after accepting the Image award for Gavin & Stacey.