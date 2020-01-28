The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
NTAs: Coronation Street's Katie McGlynn wins Best Serial Drama Performance

She faced tough competition

By Entertainment Daily
Updated:

There was tough competition for the Best Serial Drama Performance Award at the NTAs.

Katie McGlynn, from Coronation Street, was up against EastEnders' Danny Dyer, Emmerdale's Danny Miller and Hollyoaks' Gregory Finnegan.

Katie's character Sinead Osborne moved soap fans to tears as she died after being diagnosed with cancer in heart-wrenching scenes last year.

Danny's Mick Carter, always popular with viewers, has faced a battle with panic attacks and wife Linda's worsening alcoholism.

Danny Miller has been at his angst-ridden Aaron Dingle best as he dealt with husband Robert Sugden being sent down and disowning him.

And Gregory Finnegan has made baddie James Nightingale loveable as he struggles with the murder of partner Harry.

Viewers voted for Katie, who took to the stage and delivered a beautiful speech, thanking her late grandad for taking her to acting classes.

The actress choked back tears as she dedicated her award to women currently living with cervical cancer and their families.

The win was certainly popular with viewers, who flocked to offer congratulations on Twitter,

Some viewers thought she over-egged her moment on stage with a long speech (well, we all would, surely?)...

Harsh judgment, considering all the incredible work she put into the storyline.

Celebs seem determined to have their say tonight, as Ruth Jones carried on delivering her thank yous after accepting the Image award for Gavin & Stacey.

