‘It’s like Paul was spiritually here’: NTAs viewers in tears over moment as Paul O’Grady’s For the Love of Dogs wins award

Viewers were left reaching for the tissues at the NTAs 2023 as Paul O’Grady was posthumously given an award – six months after his death.

The glitzy do, hosted by Joel Dommett, kicked off on Tuesday evening (September 5). And as well as EastEnders and This Morning all bagging a nomination, so did telly legend Paul.

But fans watching the events ceremony were overcome with emotion when it came to several on-screen moments involving Paul.

The comedian’s show bagged an award (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady bags NTA

Paul, who sadly died in March aged 67, was nominated at this year’s star-studded National Television Awards.

For the 11th year in a row, his series For the Love of Dogs bagged a nomination. The programme was up against the likes of Stacey Solomon’s Sort Your Life Out and Martin Lewis Money Show Live for the Factual Entertainment award.

However, it was Paul, and the show, who was ultimately crowned the champ. And things took a rather emotional turn when a team from Battersea accepted the award.

The dog stole the show during the acceptance speech (Credit: ITV)

Paul ‘is spiritually here’ at NTAs

Accompanied by an adorable dog who walked the team to collect the gong, fans went wild over the pup. But while on the stage, the dog started barking – much to the amusement of the audience.

Fans soon rushed to X, formerly known as Twitter, to claim how it was a ‘sign’ from the late Paul. One person said: “Oh that got to me, dog barking like Paul was there in some way, so sweet got few tears now.”

Another chimed in and quipped: “It’s like Paul was spiritually here.” A third proclaimed: “Oh my, honestly the dog barking during Paul O’Grady’s award! So emotional,” followed by crying emojis.

Someone else echoed their thoughts and said: “That dog for sure is @PaulOGradyShow reincarnated.” A fifth gushed: “Weeping like a baby when Wiley did that wee howl at ‘We will miss him.’ Paul O’Grady is just irreplaceable.”

Paul O’Grady was famous for his love of all things doggies (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady fans crying over tribute

Things took an even more emotional turn when a video montage of some of Paul’s best bits was aired. It showed the telly legend appearing in his show Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs, as well as when he performed as Lily Savage.

NTA viewers headed over to X to share their emotion at watching the tribute. One fan said: “Omg, the tribute to Paul O’Grady has me in tears! He was a beautiful human being that the world adored.”

Someone else gushed: “In absolute tears at the Paul O Grady tribute,” while a third quipped: “The amount of times I’ve shed tears over Paul O’Grady tributes. It’s still so raw.”

