The NTAs 2021 took place at the O2 in London last night (September 9) and all eyes were on the This Morning gang as they collected the award for Best Daytime Programme.

However, while many were pleased to see the show scoop the gong, others admitted to being pretty distracted.

By what, we hear you ask.

Well, by Holly Willoughby‘s “black knickers” apparently!

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield collected the This Morning gong at the 2021 NTAs (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly Willoughby wear to the NTAs 2021?

Holly looked nothing less than stunning in her ice blue sparkly floor-length gown.

She wore a couture dress by designer Ziad Nakad from the spring/summer 2021 collection.

Read more: Kate Garraway shares moment she told husband Derek Draper of their NTAs win

Prices aren’t available on the website, so we imagine it’s pretty pricey!

Holly teamed the dress with Gina shoes and David Morris jewels.

She was styled by her regular This Morning stylist Danni Whiteman and both ladies shared snaps of Holly before the show to social media.

Viewers were convinced they could see Holly’s knickers (Credit: ITV)

What did NTA viewers make of Holly’s dress?

Viewers loved it.

“Stunning,” said one.

“You look beautiful,” another added.

“Oh my god, that dress!” said another with the love heart eyes emoji.

Read more: Full list of NTA winners revealed as Ant and Dec scoop Best Presenter again

“The colour really suits you,” another added.

However, others picked up on the fact that Holly appeared to be showing her knickers when she headed up on stage to collect the This Morning award.

At first glance it did look as if you could see the outline of the presenter’s pants.

One viewer noted: “Did Holly Willoughby have to show her black knickers?”

Another added: “Bloody hell Holly, you can see your knickers.”

A third commented: “Watching the #NTAs and seen @hollywills looking stunning as always in beautiful dress and just wondering if I was also seeing her knickers? #wardrobemalfunction?”

“Holly, nice panties, your dress is see through,” another commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

So was Holly showing her knickers at the NTAs?

We don’t think so.

After sitting down to watch the ceremony for a couple of hours, it’s more likely that the lining of Holly’s dress had simply doubled over.

And, as she made her way to the stage to collect her award, she probably didn’t have time to straighten it.

After all, the “knickers” weren’t visible in her earlier Instagram post…

What do you think of our story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.