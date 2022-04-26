Noughts + Crosses season 2 cast: Where have you seen them before?

Noughts + Crosses is returning to TV following an acclaimed first run – and here’s a rundown of the season 2 cast.

The beloved BBC series became a huge hit for the broadcaster during the pandemic, and it’s now back for series 2.

But who stars in the show, and what else have you seen them in?

Take a look below.

Masali Baduza and Jack Rowan lead the cast as Sephy Hadley and Callum McGregor in TV show Noughts + Crosses (Credit: BBC)

Noughts and Crosses season 2 cast: Masali Baduza as Sephy

Masali Baduza was born and raised in South Africa, before going on to study drama in Los Angeles.

She is best known for her current role as Sephy Hadley in the BBC drama Noughts + Crosses, which became her big break.

Read more: Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery will star in Netflix drama Anatomy of a Scandal

Masali, 26, was previously named a rising star and one to watch by the Royal Television Society.

Her career began on stage, and her first TV role came when she starred in the South African crime thriller Trackers in 2019.

Jack Rowan as Callum

Jack Rowan, 25, was born and raised in London, England.

He rose to fame following his roles as Sam in Born to Kill and Bonnie in Peaky Blinders.

He has also enjoyed cameos in shows such as Casualty, Silent Witness, and Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands.

Jack almost didn’t become an actor. He had a passion for boxing from a young age and became an amateur professional boxer at the age of 12.

Actress Helen previously starred as Emily in Friends (Credit: BBC)

Helen Baxendale as Meggie

Helen Baxendale, 51, plays Meggie McGreggor in Noughts + Crosses. She was born and raised in Yorkshire and has three children with her long-term boyfriend.

Many viewers, however, will know her best as Emily from the classic sitcom Friends, while others will instantly recognise her as Rachel Bradley from the British comedy drama Cold Feet.

From 2012 to 2019 she starred in Cuckoo as Lorna, and in 2020 she was cast as Meggie in Noughts + Crosses.

Actor Paterson plays Kamal Hadley in season 2 of Noughts and Crosses (Credit: BBC)

Paterson Joseph as Kamal

Paterson Joseph, 57, plays Kamal Hadley in Noughts and Crosses. He was born and raised in London and shares a child with his wife, Emmanuelle.

He has starred in numerous well-known British shows since the 90s, including Casualty, Peep Show, Green Wing, Jericho, Law and Order: UK and Jeykll.

Paterson has also bagged himself a handful of Hollywood roles too. He’s starred in the likes of Aeon Flux, acclaimed drama Traffic, and he’s currently filming the reboot of Wonka in Cambridge.

Josh Dylan as Jude

Josh Dylan plays Jude McGreggor in Noughts + Crosses.

The actor is best known for his role as Captain Adam Hunter in Allied (2016) alongside Brad Pitt.

Read more: Anatomy of a Scandal on Netflix: Everything you need to know about the new drama

He also starred as Young Bill in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again.

In 2019, he starred in The End of the F**king World, before bagging his role in Noughts + Crosses.

Josh Dylan stars as Jude McGreggor (Credit: BBC)

Bonnie Mbuli as Jasmine

Bonnie Mbuli, 43, was born and raised in South Africa. She is currently playing Jasmine Hadley in Noughts + Crosses.

She was cast in her first television role in the series Viva Families in 1992 when she was just 13 years old.

Bonnie has enjoyed cameos in films such as Clint Eastwood’s Invictus, where she played Zindzi Mandela.

In 2015, she starred opposite Sir Kenneth Charles Branagh as Grace Mthembu in Wallander.

She has two children with her ex-husband, Sisanda Henna.

Meanwhile, leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.