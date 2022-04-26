Noughts + Crosses series 1 recap: What happened ahead of series 2?

Noughts + Crosses is finally back on BBC One and BBC iPlayer – so here’s a timely season 1 recap!

The first series was a huge hit, and now viewers finally get to catch up with lead characters Callum and Sephy.

The BBC has put the first handful of episodes on BBC iPlayer, and the first episode airs tonight (April 26) on BBC One.

But what happened during series one? Here’s a little recap to give you a refresher.

Noughts + Crosses season 1 recap?

Season 1 of Noughts + Crosses was based in a dystopian London. Viewers followed Sephy and Callum as they fell in love against all odds.

However, there was a catch. Their romance was forbidden because Sephy is known as a “Cross”, a group of elites, while Callum is part of the “Noughts,” London’s lower class.

In series 1 saw their romance blossomed behind closed doors as they battled to keep it hidden from society.

The first series of Noughts + Crosses concluded in an alternative way to the book. At the end of series 1, Sephy rebelled against her powerful father, Kamal Hadley, by refusing to go to university.

Before leaving her family home for good, she had a heart-to-heart with her sister where she insisted that her future is “not just about me anymore”.

Viewers were then shocked to see her later throwing up and grabbing her stomach, revealing that she was carrying Callum’s child.

Despite his best efforts, Kamal failed to keep Sephy from leaving. Kamal almost shot Callum but stopped himself when Sephy told him about the baby.

As a result, he allowed the lovers to run off together.

As the series came to an end, Sephy and Callum were seen hiding away in a remote rural location, desperate not to be found and to keep their pregnancy secret.

During the finale, fans also found out that Yaro Baloyi-Hadley was actually Kamal’s illegitimate mixed-race son.

He attempted to sell his story to the newspaper, but Kamal managed to squash the story.

His character arc ended when Kamal bought him a plane ticket to leave Albion for good. But will he return?

What happens in Noughts + Crosses series 2 episode 1?

The BBC’s synopsis reads: “On the run, Callum and Sephy have found a safe haven in the woods.

“But when their peace is disturbed by an unexpected visitor, they must go to London to gather the resources they need to leave Albion for good.

“Back in London, Sephy’s disappearance is spurring vigilante attacks, and hate crime against Noughts is on the rise.

“Wanted by the police for terrorism, and by the Ofa Brotherhood for his role in Sephy’s kidnap, Jude hides out in an office block. But when he unexpectedly meets Cara, who has both Cross and Nought heritage, things get off on the wrong foot.”

Noughts + Crosses series 2 starts on April 26 at 10.40pm on BBC One.

