Susie Blake is a successful British actress who stars as Carol in Not Going Out on BBC One tonight.

But how did Susie first become famous? And who did she play in Corrie? Get the answer to the questions and more below.

What has Susie Blake been on?

Susie Blake, 70, has been acting for decades. She’s appeared on multiple television and radio shows as well as many stage plays.

She first became well-known for appearing in many of Victoria Wood’s television shows, including as a TV announcer in As Seen on TV.

Susie has also played Hilary on the hit BBC and RTE comedy series Mrs Brown’s Boys since 2011.

While she’s particularly memorable for her role as Bev Unwin on Coronation Street.

She joined the celebrity cast of The Real Marigold Hotel in 2020.

Theatre fans may also have spotted her as Madame Morrible in the West End’s production of Wicked from 2007-2008.

When was Susie Blake on Coronation Street?

Susie played Bev Unwin from 2003-2006, and then briefly reprised the role in 2015.

Bev was Shelley Unwin’s mother, who was the Rover Returns landlady at the time.

Bev was seduced by Shelley’s evil boyfriend Charlie Stubbs and was snubbed when she tried to warn her daughter about his sinister ways.

However they healed their rift after Shelley dumped Charlie at the alter on their wedding day.

After Shelley left the cobbles, Bev stayed on and was set to marry Fred Elliot.

However, he died as he prepared for their wedding day.

She then left the Street to live with her daughter, only to return very briefly in 2015.

Here Bev spread the sombre news to the Barlow family that Diedre Barlow had passed away.

What has Nigel Havers said about Susie Blake?

Nigel Havers’ claims in his autobiography, Playing with Fire, that Susie took his virginity on a Kent Beach.

He wrote: “There we were, on the beach, locked in a passionate embrace. And then, as only God can explain, it happened. It was everything I wanted it to be and more.”

Susie responded by saying that Nigel was ‘naughty.’

She told The Mirror: “Hmm, he’s written about it in his book which is the only reason it came to light. And he wrote about it without asking which I think is a little bit naughty. But it was sweet.”

Has Susie Blake had plastic surgery?

Susie says she had cosmetic surgery after watching herself on Coronation Street.

She didn’t like how the circles under her eyes looked, and chose to undergo a procedure.

Again speaking to The Mirror, she revealed: “I had my eye bags done after I left ‘Corrie’. I took one look at myself and thought I looked like an old drunk.”



But she went on to say that she regrets it now, as she isn’t bothered about ageing anymore.

Is Susie Blake married? Does she have any children?

Susie was married to actor Martin Potter from 1978 to 1998. They share a son, Ben, who is now 41. Susie is a grandmother to Ben’s two daughters.

How to watch Not Going Out on BBC One

Not Going Out in on BBC One on 9.30 pm. Past episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

