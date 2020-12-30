The Not Going Out Christmas special makes a welcome return to our screens following a long break and late comic Bobby Ball features.

The veteran BBC comedy starring Lee Mack and Sally Bretton hasn’t been on since Christmas Eve 2019.

And the show’s return was extra special as Bobby, who died earlier this year, appears.

Bobby Ball in Not Going Out (Credit: BBC)

Bobby Ball in the Not Going Out Christmas special

Sadly, comedy legend Bobby passed away in October from COVID.

Tonight’s episode sees Lee and Lucy invite both sets of parent round for some New Year’s Eve fun.

But it’s not long before Bobby’s character Frank throws in some dirty jokes into the mix.

Bobby will also be in the 11th series, which was filmed before his death.

Lee said Bobby was his hero (Credit: Sue Andrews / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

What did Lee say about Bobby?

Bobby passed away, aged 76, in Blackpool’s Victoria Hospital at the end of October.

Not Going Out star Lee Mack said of the tragedy: “I’m utterly shocked and devastated to lose my mate Bobby like this.

“I filmed with him just a few weeks ago and he was his usual funny and cheeky self.

“To get to work with one of my childhood comedy heroes was great. But to call him a friend was even better. Rest In Peace Bobby.”

Friends paid tribute to Bobby (Credit: Perry Smylie / Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com)

What did other stars say about Bobby?

It wasn’t just Lee who paid tribute to the comedy legend.

The biggest heart and warmest smile that filled stages everywhere.

Former EastEnders star Shane Richie said: “35yrs ago my hero became my friend.

“You always knew when Bobby was in the room, he could make you laugh and cry with just a look.

“The biggest heart and warmest smile that filled stages everywhere.”

Elsewhere, Jason Manford said: “So heartbroken to read about the passing of comedy legend Bobby Ball.

“Such a hilarious man. The comedy community is a poorer place without him.”

Not Going Out will be returning (Credit: BBC)

When is the new series of Not Going Out on?

Yes. And not just an 11th series either.

Due to COVID restrictions the 11th series – announced in 2019 – has been postponed until 2021.

Furthermore, a date has been announced by BBC One for that new series.

Pencil your diaries for Friday ,January 8, 2021.

On top of that 11th series, a further two series have also been confirmed, to air in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Not Going Out is on tonight (Wednesday December 30) at 9pm on BBC One

