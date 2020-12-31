Not Going Out had Bobby Ball fans in tears last night with a ‘touching’ tribute to the late star.

The comedian, who died in October after contracting COVID-19, played Frank in the BBC One sitcom.

And during last night’s (Wednesday, December 30) episode, he featured alongside stars Lee Mack and Sally Bretton in what would become one of his final TV appearances, filmed just weeks before his death.

Bobby played Frank (Credit: BBC)

What was the Bobby Ball tribute in Not Going Out?

After the credits rolled at the end of the episode, a picture of Bobby appeared on screen with a tribute to the late funnyman.

The on-screen message read: “In memory of our friend Bobby Ball (1944-2020).”

Read more: Bobby Ball: Star’s sons ‘shell-shocked’ by his death as they appear on GMB

The tribute had viewers at home feeling emotional.

The end of the episode featured a tribute to the late comedian (Credit: BBC)

What did BBC viewers say?

One said, with a tearful emoji: “Lovely tribute at the end.”

Another wrote: “Enjoyable episode but sad seeing Bobby Ball in one of his final appearances, lovely tribute at the end.”

Such a great, lighthearted yet emotional episode tonight, a very fitting goodbye.

A third put: “The tribute at the end was touching.”

A fourth tweeted: “Bittersweet to watch the late, great Bobby Ball, but a lovely tribute to him at the end there!”

Someone else said, with a sad face emoji: “Such a great, lighthearted yet emotional episode tonight, a very fitting goodbye.”

Saw Bobby Ball on #notgoingout last night, very very sad at his death from COVID he is such a loss to us all.Rock On Bobbie! — Calgarylass 🇨🇦🇬🇧 (@calgarylass) December 31, 2020

such a great lighthearted yet emotional episode tonight, a very fitting goodbye to bobby ball 🙁#notgoingout — emma♡ (@TTRAlNSPOTTlNG) December 30, 2020

Lovely tribute to Bobby Ball at the end 😪❤#NotGoingOut — 🐝 MaisyMooCow 🐝 (@MaisyMooCow) December 30, 2020

enjoyable episode but sad seeing Bobby Ball in one of his final appearances, lovely tribute at the end. #notgoingout — Rickyyy (@Rickyyy1285) December 30, 2020

Brilliant job @LeeMack and cast, #NotGoingOut on @BBCOne was hilarious, bittersweet to watch the late, great Bobby Ball, but a lovely tribute to him at the end there! That humour was exactly what the Country needed today! Thank you! — Zoe Hodges (@_TheWritersRoom) December 30, 2020

Star Lee Mack was among those who paid tribute to Bobby after his death.

He explained: “I’m utterly shocked and devastated to lose my mate Bobby like this.

“I filmed with him just a few weeks ago and he was his usual funny and cheeky self. My thoughts are with Yvonne and his family and of course Tommy.

Bobby died in October after contracting COVID-19 (Credit: Perry Smylie / Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com)

Episode filmed weeks before star’s death

“To get to work with one of my childhood comedy heroes was great. But to call him a friend was even better. Rest In Peace Bobby x.”

Read more: Bobby Ball was funny to the end, says BBC executive who filmed with him just weeks ago

Similarly, BBC comedy controller Shane Allen called Bobby a “powder keg of comedy”.

And he said the late star was “funny to the end”.

He continued: “We all feel immensely privileged to have enjoyed the benefit of his talents. Our thoughts are with family and friends at this sad time.”

What did you think of last night’s special? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.