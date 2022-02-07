No Return starts on ITV1 this Monday and stars Louis Ashbourne Serkis as teenager Noah.

He’s at the centre of the drama – and there’s a lot of drama!

Actor Louis is no stranger to the limelight.

He’s been acting since he was a child and has a very famous family!

Here’s everything you need to know…

Noah is arrested in No Return episode one (Credit: ITV1)

Who plays Noah in No Return?

The central question in No Return is whether teenager Noah is guilty of sexually assaulting another boy.

Noah Powell is played by Louis Ashbourne Serkis.

Noah is clever, sensitive and, like most teenagers, extremely self-conscious.

He might be 16 years old, but Noah is very much a child, still trying to figure out who he is in an adult world.

Recently Noah’s been having a hard time at school and his bad temper has become even harder to control.

He has a great relationship with his family, but there are parts of his life which he has no interest in discussing with his mum and dad.

Noah should be getting ready for his exams and spending the summer having fun before college, but instead he faces up to 15 years in a prison thousands of miles from home.

But did he sexually assault another boy on holiday in Turkey?

If not, why would the other boy lie?

What has Louis Ashbourne Serkis been in before?

Louis Ashbourne Serkis has been acting since he was a child.

He first appeared in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey in 2012 as a young Hobbit.

Fans of the show will know that his very famous dad Andy played the creepy Gollum in the film.

Louis went on to star as Tommy Cork in Endeavour, the young hatter in Alice Through the Looking Glass, and Robert in six episodes of Tom Hardy drama Taboo.

The young actor has also popped up in SS-GB and The Queen’s Gambit.

In 2019, he played Alex in The Kid Who Would be King, and he’s also voiced Bhoot in the Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (directed by dad).

Louis has also voiced Noddy in Noddy, Toyland Detective.

His role as Noah in No Return is perhaps his most prominent TV role to date.

Lorraine Ashbourne, Louis Ashbourne Serkis, and Andy Serkis attend a red carpet event (Credit: Splash)

How old is No Return star Louis Ashbourne Serkis?

Louis George Ashbourne Serkis was born on June 19 2004 in Haringey, London.

He is currently 17 years of age.

Is Louis Ashbourne Serkis related to Andy Serkis?

Very much so!

Louis Ashbourne Serkis is Andy Serkis’ son.

Andy Serkis is an actor, director and writer who is famous for playing some of film’s most famous animals and weirdos (that’s you Gollum).

He’s perhaps most famous for playing the fictional monstrous creature in the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit franchises.

But he’s also played Caesar in the Planet of the Apes films, Snoke in Star Wars, and Kong in King Kong.

He does often show his real face too – Andy has played Ulysses Klaue in Black Panther and Avengers, Glen in Wild Bill, and Rigaud in Little Dorrit.

Louis Ashbourne Serkis followed his parents into acting (Credit: ITV1)

No Return Louis Ashbourne Serkis famous family

Andy Serkis isn’t Louis’ only famous relation.

Louis Ashbourne Serkis’ mum is British actress Lorraine Ashbourne.

Lorraine is famous for a multitude of TV and film roles.

Most recently, she’s played Joan in Alma’s Not Normal, Mrs. Varley in Bridgerton, Barbara Castle in The Crown, and DI Tessa Nixon in Unforgotten.

Andy Serkis and Lorraine Ashbourne married in July 2002.

They live in Crouch End, North London, with their three children, including Louis.

All three Serkis kids have followed their parents’ footsteps into acting.

Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, and Sonny Ashbourne Serkis are also actors.

No Return starts on Monday February 07 2022 at 9pm on ITV1.

