Viewers of new Sheridan Smith drama No Return all had the same complaint after episode one last night (Monday, February 7).

Sheridan has hardly been off our screens since 2022 began – and it seems fans of the actress just want more, more, more!

After dominating the TV schedules with Four Lives and The Teacher, the 40-year-old star is back with a new drama, No Return.

And, as the first episode came to an end, fans took to Twitter with the same complaint.

Sheridan Smith is back with another drama (Credit: ITV)

What is Sheridan Smith new drama No Return about?

No Return is about the Powell family’s all-inclusive holiday to Turkey that quickly takes a dark turn.

Read more: No Return review: Six burning questions after watching a tense episode one

Sheridan plays the role of Kathy. Kathy’s 16-year-old son, Noah, is accused of sexually assaulting a boy – a crime he denies committing.

Noah now faces the very real possibility of being locked up in a Turkish prison, thousands of miles from home.

Last night, the first episode of the new four-part drama aired. Viewers watched as Noah was arrested by Turkish police in the early hours of the morning.

They also saw that the odds were stacked up against the 16 year old as there was plenty of evidence available to prove his guilt.

Louis Ashbourne Serkis plays Noah in No Return (Credit: ITV)

Why did viewers complain?

Plenty who had watched the gripping new ITV drama were furious to learn that they’d have to wait a week to watch the second episode!

“#NoReturn was so good. Can’t wait for next Monday already,” one viewer said.

“I can’t wait another week I need to know!” declared another.

“A week is too long to wait,” said another.

Well, luckily for the complainers, it’s all dropped on the ITV Hub!

“Definitely will binge watch on @ITV #hub a week is too long to wait #NoReturn,” one viewer said.

“Time to binge watch #NoReturn on ITV hub I can’t wait another week,” another said.

“#NoReturn kinda glad I don’t have to wait till next week for episode 2! Gripping drama!” a third tweeted.

Viewers can’t wait to find out what happens next (Credit: ITV)

What else was said about No Return?

Following last night’s premiere episode, plenty of ITV viewers took to Twitter to air their thoughts on the new series.

“Thoroughly enjoyed #NoReturn. Brilliant acting as always…roll on next episode!” one said.

“#NoReturn is bloody brilliant and tells such a powerful story,” another said.

“Brilliant. Sheridan Smith smashing it, again!” a third tweeted.

Read more: No Return on ITV: What else has Danny Brocklehurst written and where can you watch?

However, some viewers weren’t as impressed, and seemed to be fed up of seeing Sheridan on their TV screens again!

“It’s literally just been Sheridan Smith storming off every 2 seconds in diff pairs of Primarni palazzo pants,” one joked.

“Sheridan Smith playing the same character in the third drama this month,” another said.

“Seen more of Sheridan Smith than my family recently…..” a third said.

What did you think of No Return episode one on ITV1? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.