Nicole Kidman is welcoming you all to Tranquillum House in the first look teaser of Nine Perfect Strangers.

The series, based on the book by Liane Moriarty, promises to be gripping with an all-star cast ready to bring you into its sanctuary.

Set at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation, nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better life.

Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha, who promises to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.

But is she everything she’s promising?

The first look teaser and photos dropped today promise that her unconventional methods leave the guests on edge – but is that a good or bad thing?

If you’re a fan of Big Little Lies and The Undoing – then this is the next show to obsess over.

After all, it’s even made by the same team, so you know it’s going to leave you hooked.

The wellness retreat comes with some dark secrets (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Who’s in the cast?

The Nine Perfect Strangers team has seriously gone all out for this impressive all-star cast.

Nicole Kidman stars as mysterious resort owner Masha, who welcomes the guests to Tranquillium House.

Melissa McCarthy plays Frances, a down-on-her-luck romance novelist looking for help after her publisher rejected her latest manuscript.

Melissa McCarthy is just part of the all-star cast (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Completing the cast, we have:

Luke Evans (Beauty and The Beast)

Tiffany Boone (Hunters),

Bobby Cannavale (Boardwalk Empire)

Melvin Gregg (American Vandal)

Regina Hall (Girls Trip/Scary Movie)

Manny Jacinto (The Good Place/Top Gun 2)

Asher Keddie (Stateless)

Michael Shannon (The Shape Of Water/Waco)

Grace Van Patten (The Sopranos/Maniac)

Samara Weaving (Ready Or Not/Hollywood)

Read More: Check out the latest Amazon Prime Video news here.

When is Nine Perfect Strangers released?

The first three episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers drops on August 20th.

It will be available on Hulu in the US and Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

After the first three episodes, the rest of the installments will be arriving weekly.

What trouble lies ahead for the guests? (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.