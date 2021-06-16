The cast of Nine Perfect Strangers is a star-studded affair led by Nicole Kidman.

Nine Perfect Strangers is based on the book by Liane Moriarty and promises to be a thrilling ride for viewers.

Set at a boutique health and wellness resort, it tells the story of nine strangers desperate to find themselves again.

However, will they find what they’re looking for or stumble across something more sinister?

Nicole plays the starring role in Nine Perfect Strangers (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Nine Perfect Strangers cast: Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman was born in Hawaii on 20 June 1967 and she moved to Australia when she was four.

She is one of the most recognisable actors in Hollywood.

Over the years Nicole has become an international superstar and has been at the top of her game for more than two decades now.

In Nine Perfect Strangers Nicole plays Masha Dmitrichenko.

She’s a high-flying executive who almost dies before making a career switch and opening her own health and fitness resort.

What was her big break?

Nicole made her US film debut in 1989 in the psychological thriller Dead Calm.

However, it wasn’t until she was cast in the 1995 flick Batman Forever that she became a Hollywood A-lister.

Over the following few years, Nicole made a name for herself as one of the best actresses in the business.

She effortlessly jumped from blockbuster fodder to award-winning films.

Her biggest movies at the box office include Moulin Rouge, The Others, To Die For and Cold Mountain.

In 2003, she landed her first Academy Award for her role in The Hours. She also scored a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in Lion.

Not content with conquering the big screen, Nicole has made the move into television in recent years.

She had a huge hit with the HBO series Big Little Lies playing a woman who battles domestic abuse.

She also starred in the streaming hit The Undoing in 2020.

Nicole starred in The Undoing with Hugh Grant last year (Credit: HBO)

How many times has Nicole been married?

Nicole was once married to Tom Cruise.

She has two adopted children, Connor and Isabella, from her marriage to Tom.

They tied the knot in 1990 after meeting on the set of Days of Thunder.

However, they separated in 2001 citing irreconcilable differences.

Shortly before their split, they starred together in the sexually charged movie Eyes Wide Shut.

It was suggested at the time that the movie played a part in their break-up.

However, last year Nicole surprised fans when she broke her silence over the long-running rumour.

Nicole Kidman with first husband Tom Cruise (Credit: Splash News)

What has Nine Perfect Strangers star Nicole said about Tom?

“That fits the narrative that people came up with, but I definitely didn’t see it like that,” she said.

“We were happily married through that. We’d go go-kart racing after these scenes. We’d rent out a place and go racing at three in the morning.

“I don’t know what else to say! Maybe I don’t have the ability to look back and dissect it. Or I’m not willing to,” she added.

Is she married now?

Yes indeed – and she’s super loved-up.

Nicole went on to marry country singer Keith Urban in 2006.

The pair have since had two children, Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose.

The first three episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers drop on August 20 on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

