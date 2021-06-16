The cast of Nine Perfect Strangers is a who’s who of Hollywood talent.

Nine Perfect Strangers is based on the book by Liane Moriarty and promises to be a gripping ride for viewers.

Set at a boutique health and wellness resort, the plot follows nine stressed strangers hoping to find inner peace.

But will they find what they’re looking for or stumble across something more sinister?

Melissa stars in the Nine Perfect Strangers cast (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Nine Perfect Strangers cast: Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy plays Frances in the Amazon Prime Video series.

She’s a down-on-her-luck romance novelist looking for help after her publisher rejected her latest manuscript.

Melissa has had quite the rise in Hollywood over the last few years.

She was born on August 26, 1970, in the US.

Her career began in the 1990s, but her breakout role came when she scored a part in Gilmore Girls.

She continued to thrive on television, appearing in ABC sitcom Samantha Who? She then bagged a starring role in her own sitcom, Mike & Molly.

It was for that role that she earned her first-ever Emmy Award.

However, she became an instant global star in 2011 when she played the role of Megan in Bridesmaids.

The film was a massive success and made stars of practically its entire cast.

Megan was even nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in the comedy. She was then nominated again in 2019 for her role in Can You Ever Forgive Me?.

She said at the time she struggled to get a designer to make her an Oscars dress in 2011.

“Trying to find stuff that’s still fashion-forward in my size is damn near impossible,” she told Hollywood Reporter in 2011.

“It’s either for like a 98-year-old woman or a 14-year-old hooker, and there is nothing in the middle.”

Since then, she’s gone on to feature in numerous Hollywood projects to varying levels of success.

Some of her biggest roles include The Heat alongside Sandra Bullock, Tammy, Spy and The Boss.

Melissa portrays washed-up author Frances in Nine Perfect Strangers (Credit: Splash News)

Is Melissa McCarthy married?

Melissa wed her long-time boyfriend and fellow actor Ben Falcone in 2005.

The pair have featured in numerous movies together, including Bridesmaids.

They have two daughters, Vivian and Georgie.

Vivian is an actress herself and played a young Melissa in The Boss.

Melissa and her husband on the red carpet (Credit: Splash)

How much is Melissa McCarthy worth?

Her career has helped Melissa become incredibly wealthy.

She is thought to be worth a whopping £60 million

In 2017, Forbes named Melissa the world’s second-highest-paid actress in the world.

She earned a massive £33 million in that year alone.

It marks a big change for the star, who once claimed to only have $5 in her bank account when she first started out.

The first three episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers drop on August 20 on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

