What happened to Niko in Killing Eve? Owen McDonnell talks season three

Killing Eve fans weren't sure Niko was going to make it to season three.

After coming face-to-face with Villanelle, Eve's estranged husband was left begging for his life last series.

The assassin had no problem with killing his new girlfriend but we never saw what happened next to Niko (Owen McDonnell)– did he survive?

Here's everything you need to know...

Niko hasn't fully recovered from what happened in Killing Ever series two (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Niko in Killing Eve?

Niko survives as Villanelle (Jodie Comer) decided to spare his life in Killing Eve series two.

Knowing Eve (Sandra Oh) would never forgive her, she decided she couldn't murder him.

But she didn't exactly let him get off that easy for walking out on Eve and moving in with another woman.

Sp, after deciding not to kill Niko, she murdered his girlfriend instead and then left him locked in a room with her corpse.

"He had a couple few traumatic days waiting for someone to come and rescue him," revealed actor Owen McDonnell on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Killing Eve series three then picks up around six months later and it appears as though Niko is now in some kind of psychiatric hospital recovering.

Meanwhile, MI6 have declared his girlfriend's death a suicide despite knowing it was Villanelle.

That's something Niko is clearly struggling with and his resentment towards Eve seems deeper than ever.

What has Owen McDonnell said?

Owen has opened up about what it's been like having a new show runner in the former of Suzanne Heathcote.

Although he admitted he was excited to have fresh ideas on set, he was also a little nervous.

"It's a little nerve-wracking because when someone has done a great job already you kind of go we'll do it again.

"But they've decided this is the way they're going to do it and have some new come in and put their stamp on it."

Owen added that Suzanne has taken an exciting fresh approach to the show.

"We really focus on the psychology of the characters this series and why they re the way they are," he revealed. "We see more of Villanelle's backstory."

Killing Eve is on BBC One, Sundays at 9.15pm with new episodes dropping on BBC iPlayer every Monday.

What did you think of Killing Eve? Are you a fan of Dasha? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know what you think of this story.