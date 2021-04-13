Pete Bennet was still speechless about the death of Nikki Grahame
Nikki Grahame death: Kate Garraway steps in as Pete Bennett gets emotional in GMB interview

By Paul Hirons

After the tragic death of Nikki Grahame, Kate Garraway halted an interview with former Big Brother star Pete Bennett on today’s GMB (Tuesday April 13).

Nikki tragically died on Friday (April 9) at the age of 38 after battling anorexia.

Kate was interviewing Pete – a close pal of Nikki’s – when he became emotional during the chat. So much so, Kate stopped the interview.

Pete said he was still speechless about the death of his pal (Credit: ITV)

What happened when Pete spoke about the tragic death of Nikki Grahame?

Pete, 39, appeared alongside Nikki in the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006.

Since then, the pair had stayed close friends.

And, after the death of Nikki on Friday aged 38, Pete appeared on GMB and said that he was still “speechless”.

“She was lonely, do you know what I mean?” he told Kate.

Read more: Ex Emmerdale star Gemma Oaten reveals she tried to help Nikki Grahame amid eating disorder battle

“She was stuck in north London, do you know what I mean? All by herself.

“I’m lucky enough to be in Brighton where there’s a beach and lots of people around.

“She was stuck there all by herself and she hasn’t got her coping mechanisms anymore. Her friends and routine.”

Pete Bennett became emotional talking about his Big Brother pal Nikki Grahame
Pete was understandably emotional during the interview (Credit: ITV)

What else did Pete say?

Pete, becoming upset and tearing up, said:  “What’s there to look forward to?”

Kate interjected and asked: “Pete, we can see you’re rather upset. Is talking about it upsetting you?”

Pete insisted he was fine, but Kate and Adil Ray then brought in Dr Hilary Jones to talk about the eating disorder Nikki suffered from.

Meanwhile, Pete recently said he had hoped that “love and friendship” would save her.

pete bennett sky news
Pete appeared on Sky yesterday (Credit: Sky News)

Nikki begged Pete for help

Speaking to Sky News yesterday, Pete said that Nikki had asked him to help her.

He told the news channel: “She rang me up and said ‘Pete I’m ill, come and get me in the clinic’ – I was busy at the time.”

He also revealed that when he saw the GoFundMe page that appealed for help, he rushed to see her.

Read more: Pete Bennett reveals Nikki Grahame begged him to help her

“I just got in the cab and went over there with my girlfriend, who is a mental health nurse,” he said.

“We just tried to give her love and support.

“Me and Nikki had a great connection. I thought the love I had for her would boost her up and get her out of the darkness.”

