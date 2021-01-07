Night Stalker on Netflix is the latest true-crime documentary series that everyone’s talking about.

Released on January 13, it tells how serial killer Richard Ramirez caused havoc in 1980s Los Angeles.

And even though the four-part series isn’t released until next week, they can’t wait to see it.

The documentary tells the full grisly story (Credit: Netflix)

What is Night Stalker on Netflix about?

Ramirez went about out his ‘work’ in sweltering 1985 LA.

At first, cops thought that the series of murders and sexual assaults were unconnected.

The killer preyed on men, women, and children, who ranged in age from six to 82.

However, it wasn’t long before the police made those crucial connections.

Read more: Best boxsets January 2021: Best drama and comedy series on Netflix, iPlayer and ITV Hub

Netflix says that “never before in criminal history had a single killer been responsible for such a grisly array of crimes”.

The series show how young detective Gil Carrillo and legendary homicide detective Frank Salerno worked to solve the case.

Richard Ramirez killed 13 people (Credit: Netflix)

How many people did Richard Ramirez kill?

Incredibly, during a one-year stretch – from 1984 from 1985 – Ramirez killed 13 people, and was eventually charged with 11 counts of sexual assaults.

He also tried to kill a further five people.

In April 1984, Ramirez committed his first murder.

He sexually assaulted and beat nine-year-old Mei Leung in his basement in San Francisco.

I can’t wait for that nightstalker limited series on Netflix to come out… — Xan (@XanderTheRapper) December 31, 2020

https://twitter.com/batjoke_/status/1343280903087415298

There's a Nightstalker documentary coming out on Netflix in January?

*adds to my list* — leilaaAAHHH (@leilassova) December 21, 2020

Are viewers looking forward to seeing it?

Despite Ramirez’s heinous crimes, subscribers took to Twitter to register their excitement.

“I’m so excited for #nightstalker on Netflix but the trailer alone made me jumpy all night.

“I can’t even imagine what would happen to me when I watch it.”

Another wrote: “I can’t wait for that Nightstalker limited series on Netflix to come out.”

Is Richard Ramirez still alive?

In short, no.

After his capture in New Mexico, Ramirez was sentenced to death.

Read more: The Ripper on Netflix: When did Peter Sutcliffe meet wife Sonia and why did she stay with him?

However, after being on death row for more than 23 years, he died aged 53 of B-cell lymphoma.

He was also a drug addict and had suffered a chronic hepatitis C viral infection.

Nightstalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer is available on Netflix from Wednesday January 13

