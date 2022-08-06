Nigella Lawson’s weight loss secrets revealed after dropping from size 16 to size 12

Nigella Lawson previously revealed the secret to her two stone weight loss – and admitted she still enjoys the food she loves.

The TV chef, 62, has dropped several dress sizes over the past few years but has been conscious to do it sensibly.

Nigella is not a fan of fad diets and has instead slimmed down with exercise and eating healthy meals.

Nigella Lawson takes a sensible approach to keeping in shape (Credit: Splashnews.com)

In fact, she previously admitted she was “disgusted” by the ‘clean eating’ trend.

Extreme versions see dieters cut out all processed food, along with even dairy and wheat.

Nigella told Radio 4’s Women’s Hour: “I think behind the notion of ‘clean eating’ is an implication that any other form of eating is dirty or shameful. I don’t like extremes, I think that’s the real truth.

“I think that food should not be used as a way of persecuting oneself and I think, really, one should look to get pleasure about what’s good rather than either think, Oh no, that’s dirty, bad or sinful.”

The TV chef was previously a size 16 (Credit: Splash News)

How did Nigella Lawson lose weight?

Fans first noticed Nigella looking slimmer in 2017.

Two years later, the Cook, Eat, Repeat star confirmed she had gone from a dress size 16 to a 12.

Nigella, who returns with a new series of Nigella At My Table this weekend, previously revealed her weight loss secrets and admitted she was keeping it up.

She a huge fan of green vegetables but does still allow herself sugary treats.

“I love kale and I’m an avocado obsessive, But life is about balance, it’s not about being smug,” Nigella told Good Housekeeping.

She added: “No one should be put on this earth to go on a diet. No one should be put on this earth to eat themselves ill, either.”

Explaining herself further, Nigella admitted: “I wouldn’t want a life where I lived on chia seed pudding, just as I wouldn’t want to live on eggs Benedict or steak and chips.”

The mum-of-two slimmed down to a size 12 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How else does Nigella keep in shape?

The mum-of-two, who once lasted two weeks on a vegan diet, also told the magazine that she is a fan of Iyengar yoga.

Practiced at a slow pace, Iyengar focusses specifically on posture.

Poses are held for a longer period with particular attention paid to alignment.

Nigella said she practices Iyengar yoga three times a week.

The star returns to the BBC this weekend (Credit: YouTube)

She said: “I have to do something I enjoy, otherwise I wouldn’t do it.”

Nigella added: “The older I get the more I realise I have got to do lots of stretching.

“So even if I’m not doing yoga, I make myself do lots of stretching.”

Nigella At My Table, 11.30am, BBC2, Saturday August 6, 2022

