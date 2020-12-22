Nigella Lawson has been nothing if not inventive in this series of Cook, Eat, Repeat and in tonight’s festive episode (Tuesday December 22) she did it again.

The 60-year-old has consistently been a talking point with her recipes that have used unusual ingredients or techniques.

And the Domestic Goddess ruffled more feathers in the episode when she used chips as the base for a Swedish-style gratin.

Nigella surprised viewers once again (Credit: BBC)

What did Nigella Lawson cook on Cook, Eat, Repeat?

Nigella’s festive menu had a Scandi twist.

Her maternal grandmother had an ‘ongoing love affair’ with Scandinavia, she explained.

After starting her main part of the meal, she got to work on a traditional Swedish gratin.

Read more: Nigella Lawson: Cook, Eat, Repeat star responds to accusation of ‘false gorging’

“I’m definitely staying Scandi,” she said, “and I’m serving something no Swedish Christmas would be complete without.

“It’s called Jonsson’s Temptation, we however at home just call it chip gratin.”

Nigella poured cream and milk over the chip, inion and fish mixture (Credit: BBC)

How did she make the ‘chip gratin’?

She peeled a kilo or so of potatoes and cut them into skinny fries.

Nigella then layered caramelised onions, pickled, spiced sprats with the fries, and then poured over a mixture of milk and double cream.

She then baked in it in the oven, just like a regular gratin.

Nigella Lawson wore her ‘Game Of Thrones’ glove on Cook, Eat, Nigella (Credit: BBC)

What else happened in Cook, Eat, Repeat?

But the fun wasn’t over yet.

She also made some pickled sides, one of which was quick-pickled cucumber.

But before she got to work on slicing the cucumber with a mandolin, she warned fans at home.

Read more: Nigella Lawson’s crab mac and cheese recipe divides BBC viewers

“I’m going to have to be very bossy and say you absolutely must wear what’s officially called a cut-resistant glove, but what I call my Game Of Thrones glove.”

The camera switched to her slicing, wearing what looked like a glove made of chainmail.

Christmas is coming, Nigella. And viewers think you’ve lost the plot!

Nigella Lawson is cooking pasta in beetroot juice..🤔 #Nigella — Eleanor (@EleanorSfarmerE) December 22, 2020

If I'm ever coming to your house for tea, please don't feed me cold wet, beetroot flavoured red spaghetti. #nigella — Jennifer Kay (@Kay5307) December 22, 2020

Now convinced that every #Nigella series contains a dud recipe just for lols – this year’s being spaghetti boiled in beetroot juice — Padraig Reidy (@mePadraigReidy) December 22, 2020

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.