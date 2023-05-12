Nigel Farage ‘repulses’ viewers as he’s caught on camera performing striptease to I’m Too Sexy

Nigel Farage gave the people what they absolutely did not want yesterday (May 11) when he performed a striptease on GB News.

The former UKIP leader, now a GB News regular, decided it was a good idea to give the display live on air. As you can imagine, his performance, serenaded by Right Said Fred’s I’m Too Sexy, didn’t exactly do it for viewers. In fact, many claimed it had made them feel sick.

Nigel Farage performed a striptease to I’m Too Sexy (Credit: GB News)

Nigel Farage performs striptease on GB News

Nigel Farage made the journey to Bournemouth this week to present his GB News show Farage at Large in front of a live audience at a pub.

The programme closed with a performance from 90s band Right Said Fred, giving a rendition of their iconic hit I’m Too Sexy.

Nigel decided to perform a striptease live on air (Credit: GB News)

In a frankly horrifying series of events, Farage then got up from his seat and started to dance. Just when we thought things couldn’t get any worse, he then began to strip off, to wolf whistles from the audience.

I’m too sexy for GB News! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cvsXU2239m — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 11, 2023

‘How can I unsee?’

Thankfully, the camera cut out just as Farage was finished unbuttoning his shirt. But it seems viewers had already seen enough to traumatise them.

One person shared the video with the caption: “This is probably the most disturbing thing you’ll see today.” “How can I unsee?” commented another horrified viewer. “This is distressing!” said someone else “I’ll be right back after I pour bleach into my eyes,” someone else tweeted.

Thanks for sharing that. Does anyone know if bleach works? pic.twitter.com/rt3n1Z5yfJ — SueC tofu eater #GTTONow #followbackfriday (@topsyscatmum) May 12, 2023

“This will haunt me in my sleep,” somebody else tweeted. Another person simply said: “Ewwwww. Repulsive.” “I feel sick,” agreed several others.

So do we!

