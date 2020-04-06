Nicola Sturgeon explains Scotland's Chief Medical Office coronavirus scandal live on Good Morning Britain

Politician Nicola Sturgeon joined Good Morning Britain today to explain the scandal that has shocked the UK.

Scotland's Chief Medical Officer Dr Catherine Calderwood was accused of ignoring her own coronavirus advice.

In light of this, many called for her immediate resignation.

As Calderwood now steps down, the First Minister defended her thought process to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

Scotland's Chief Medical Officer resigns

Scotland's Chief Medical Officer initially apologised for her actions and intended to retain her role, with backing from Nicola Sturgeon.

But, by Sunday Calderwood released a statement saying she had quit.

As pressure from the media and public mounted, her actions proved a "distraction" from the COVID-19 response.

"A big mistake"

Joining GMB live, Nicola Sturgeon started by saying she understands people's anger.

She called Dr Calderwood's behaviour a "big mistake".

Sturgeon believed the medic could clearly not continue to be "the face of the campaign."

However, she had hoped to be able to call on her "expertise" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The First Minister stressed that during this unparalleled time "normal rules of politics do not apply."

Piers Morgan was left less than expressed by this response and slammed the MP for "paying glowing tribute", to Calderwood.

"She completely betrayed you, she completely betrayed Scotland.

"God knows how many lives she may have cost with her antics!"

Sturgeon responded: "I'm not trying to defend what she has done. "

"I do regret that I am having to change Chief Medical Officer at this point."

Nicola Sturgeon live on Good Morning Britain. (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid mentioned that things like this could cause people to think it is OK to "tweak the rules."

The Scottish First Minister replied: "That is why she is no longer in office. That was a risk to the clarity of that message. "

"People should be following the advice to stay home."

Piers probed on why she didn't fire Calderwood straight away.

"Her advice for me throughout has been high quality advice."

She explained now her focus was on "getting us through the virus".

Catherine Calderwood flouted her own advice to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Credit: Sky News)

Police warning

In a shocking act of hypocrisy, Dr Catherine Calderwood travelled from Edinburgh second home in Fife.

This is over an hours drive away, despite urging Scots to "stay at home."

The Scottish Sun published pictures of a family trip to coastal town Earlsferry, that took place during the lockdown.

The 51-year-old consultant obstetrician received a warning from the police for going against government guidance.

"Social distancing is key"

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone confirmed that he had spoken to Dr Calderwood and the advice "applies to everyone".

He went on to say: "Social distancing is the key intervention to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

"It is essential the instructions are followed to protect each other, to support key workers, take strain from the NHS, and save lives.

"Individuals must not make personal exemptions bespoke to their own circumstances."

Twitter apology

Before her resignation, the disgraced doctor shared a heartfelt apology on Twitter

She wrote: "I know how important this advice is and I do not want my mistake to distract from that.

"I have a job to do as chief medical officer to provide advice to ministers on the path of this virus...

"...and to support the medical profession as they work night and day to save lives.

"Having spoken with the first minister this morning I will continue to focus entirely on that job."

PM taken to hospital

Nicola Sturgeon ended the interview by sending her well wishes to Boris Johnson.

The PM was taken to hospital last night for testing, after he continues to suffer symptoms of coronavirus.

However, a senior minister has insisted the Prime Minister is well enough to continue leading the UK.

