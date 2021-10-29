Bridgerton season 2
TV

Nicola Coughlan finally wraps filming on Bridgerton season 2

The new season is on its way!

By Tilly Pearce

Bridgerton season two’s filming has been going on for months – but Nicola Coughlan has confirmed the end is now on the horizon.

The actress, who plays Penelope Featherington in the period smash hit, has finished her scenes for the latest episodes. She made the announcement on Twitter today.

In fact, in a behind-the-scenes snap, she was even given a cake to celebrate in her dressing room

The three-tiered orange cake references her character’s alter-ego as gossip writer Lady Whistledown, with a fondant pen and quill on the top.

On the stand, the words “that’s a wrap” was written in icing.

Bridgerton - Penelope and Eloise
Nicola (left) has wrapped filming the latest Bridgerton season (Credit: Netflix)

Alongside the photo, Nicola wrote: “Any that’s a wrap on Pen!

“I can’t wait to share this season of Bridgerton with you, it’s been a complete joy. I’m so proud and so excited for you all to see it. See you in 2022/1814.

“Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown” 

Read more: Bridgerton: Nicola Coughlan teases Penelope’s Britney Spears inspired season 2

The wrap announcement comes after the series was forced to shut down numerous times due to coronavirus outbreaks.

Thankfully, it seems they managed to get the set under control to finish the show.

What’s coming in Bridgerton season 2?

In Bridgerton season two, the story shifts to focus on the oldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey).

In the story, The Viscount (Jonathan Bailey) is in search of a wife – but not love.

However, the arrival of newcomer Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) sends him into a tailspin.

Read more: Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan reveals Kim Kardashian has been DMing her for season 2 spoilers

first look clip proves they do not get off on the right foot. He definitely has his work cut out for him.

It’s not known when Bridgerton season 2 will air. Spring 2022 seems the most likely earliest launch time.

Bridgerton is available on Netflix. 

