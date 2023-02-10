GMB viewers make plea over Nicola Bulley’s disappearance following police warning

In latest news on Nicola Bulley, viewers of Good Morning Britain have made a plea amid her disappearance.

Mother-of-two Nicola was last seen on a riverside dog walk in St Michael’s on Wyre on January 27 after dropping her two daughters to school.

Specialist teams have searched the area of the river where Nicola was said to have gone missing from.

Police then reportedly extended their search further towards the sea.

Nicola Bulley latest news

Nicola’s disappearance has sparked a huge reaction online with many people trying to figure out what has happened.

Earlier this week, police issued a warning to members of the public over getting involved in the ongoing investigation.

The case has been widely discussed on Good Morning Britain as well as daytime show This Morning.

Following coverage on GMB today, which provided viewers with the latest updates on Nicola’s disappearance, viewers made the same plea.

The search for missing Nicola Bulley has moved downstream from the river where she disappeared to the coast.@KatyRickittITV has the latest on the developing story. pic.twitter.com/2AGkJVwI2z — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 10, 2023

Many insisted to other people to let the police ‘do their job’.

One person said: “Leave the police to do their job and credible witnesses will come forward.”

Another wrote: “Let the police do their job and don’t accuse people of anything on Twitter.”

A third commented: “I am sure that the police are following all lines of enquiry.”

Someone else told one viewer: “Are you trying to crack the case or is that the police’s job?”

Nicola Bulley friend

On Good Morning Britain today, a friend of Nicola’s appeared to discuss the latest updates.

Emma White said: “It is just this rollercoaster of emotions. We’ve had torture, despair. We’ve got hope in there, washed down with a lot of frustration.”

Giving an update on Nicola’s children, Emma added: “I know the girls, when they get home from school, they say: ‘Any news on mummy?’ And Paul [their father] has to say: ‘No’.”

