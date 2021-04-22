Nicky Campbell and his wife Tina bravely discussed his mental health battle on Loose Women today (April 22).

The Long Lost Family host, 60, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder last year.

Now, Nicky has opened up about the illness following a breakdown before getting help.

Nicky Campbell and his wife Tina appeared on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

What did Nicky Campbell say?

On the show, Nicky recalled one particular moment at Euston Station in London.

The BBC presenter shared: “I had this breakdown outside Euston Station one day. The whole world fell on top of me.

“I started weeping and I scrambled for my mobile phone and I rang Tina.”

I thought he was going to jump in front of a train

Tina added: “He called me and said, ‘I can’t go on, it’s too much’, and I thought, ‘where are you?’ – ‘I’m at Euston station.’

“I thought he was going to jump in front of a train.”

Fighting back tears, she went on: “God, it makes me really emotional just talking about it.

The presenter opened up on his breakdown (Credit: ITV)

“He hit rock bottom and from that day his life is sort of pre and post medication.

“And at that point we called for help, we went to see the doctors and life got better from there.”

Thankfully, Nicky is feeling positive after his “life changing” diagnosis.

In addition, Tina said: “The stigma of mental health is so much better now.

“But in those days we were worried we couldn’t tell people because the BBC will sack him.”

Meanwhile, Nicky also credits his beloved dog Maxwell for support.

Tina got emotional as she spoke about Nicky’s mental health battle (Credit: ITV)

Nicky opens up about his bipolar disorder

Meanwhile, Nicky has been open about his struggles since being diagnosed.

Bipolar disorder is a mental illness marked by extreme shifts in mood.

On Lorraine, he previously shared: “Getting a diagnosis and knowing what was wrong all your life has just been fantastic.

“My friends have been amazing. If this resonates with people it’s all kind of worth it.”

Furthermore, during the interview, Nicky discussed about his own experiences with adoption.

Nicky was adopted at just a few days old.

