Long Lost Family host Nicky Campbell revealed that he “dropped to his knees sobbing” during his ongoing battle with bipolar disorder.

The broadcaster, 59, revealed the disorder to guest host Ranvir Singh on Lorraine this morning (Thursday February 18).

Furthermore, Nicky said he wanted to be as honest as those who took part in his ITV reunion show.

Nicky was brutally honest about his bipolar diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

What did Nicky Campbell say about his bipolar disorder?

Nicky told Ranvir: “I just thought, they’ve been honest with us, it’s my turn in a sense to be completely honest.

“And if you’re going to talk about this stuff you can’t be sparing.”

He added: “Just thinking about it now, I’ll try and get through the sentence, just dropping to my knees when everything got on top of me, outside Euston Station and just sobbing.”

Nicky then revealed he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

However, the presenter is thankful for knowing what his condition is.

“I’m great,” he said. “Getting a diagnosis and knowing what was wrong all your life has just been fantastic.

“My friends have been amazing. If this resonates with people it’s all kind of worth it.”

Nicky says the show changed his life (Credit: ITV)

How did Long Lost Family change Nicky’s life?

Also in the emotional and brutally honest interview, Nicky spoke about his own experiences with adoption.

Born in 1961, he was adopted at four days old.

He told Ranvir that hosting Long Lost Family had changed his life.

“That programme changed my life and has changed my life utterly as it’s concentrated my mind on everything that I’d gone through before. People taught me so much.”

Nicky described his lowest point (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

“The most incredible woman”

Nicky then spoke about his adoptive mother, and revealed she passed away in December 2019.

“This book is dedicated to my mum, the worst thing is when people say, ‘Did you ever trace your real mum?’ and I go, ‘My adopted mum is my real mum and she was the most incredible woman’.

“She died just before Covid.

“I count my blessings every day we were able to have a funeral.”

