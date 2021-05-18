Nick Knowles is in hot water over an advert he’s filmed for Shreddies.

The DIY SOS host is reportedly facing the axe from the BBC show over his appearance in the ad for breakfast cereal.

Nick has fronted the much-loved DIY show for 21 years but the new ad breaches BBC rules, according to a source.

As such, Nick is said to be in “absolute torment” about the prospect of being axed.

Nick Knowles is reportedly in trouble with the BBC over his Shreddies ad (Credit: YouTube)

So what does Nick Knowles do in the Shreddies ad?

In the ad, Nick plays a builder helping a family – much like he does on the BBC show.

He is seen wearing a hat and shirt emblazoned with the Shreddies logo as he helps to rework a house.

Read more: Want to appear on DIY SOS? Here’s how you apply

As a result of his appearance, bosses at the BBC have reportedly said the advert is in breach of advertising rules.

And The Sun reports Nick was told to get the advert pulled or quit DIY SOS.

It first aired in February and has been shown regularly since. It has also been viewed more than two million times online.

DIY SOS star Nick plays a builder in the advert (Credit: YouTube)

‘Nick is in absolute torment’

Nick is said to be in “absolute torment” about the prospect of losing his hosting role.

While Nick is technically a free agent, he appears to have used his connection to DIY SOS in the advert which is totally out of order in the eyes of the BBC.

A source said: “Nick is in absolute torment about the whole situation because he loves the Beeb. But they have very strict guidelines when it comes to their talent and advertising and he has already broken them by filming the ads.”

Read more: Nick Knowles ‘fat shamed’ by trolls during DIY SOS special

The source claimed that “Shreddies don’t want to pull the campaign”.

They continued: “While Nick is technically a free agent, he appears to have used his connection to DIY SOS in the advert which is totally out of order in the eyes of the BBC.

“Nick has basically been handed an ultimatum and the decision may already be out of his hands.”

He’s reportedly been asked to step down from DIY SOS or get the advert pulled (Credit: YouTube)

So what has the BBC said about the Shreddies advert?

ED! contacted reps for Nick and the BBC about this story.

In a joint statement they said they were “working together” to “resolve the matter”.

“Both the BBC and Nick are keen to resolve this matter and are working together to seek a solution,” the statement read.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think about this story.