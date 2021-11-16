Nick Knowles sends message to DIY SOS replacement Rhod Gilbert ahead of show debut tonight

Nick Knowles sent a message of support to Rhod Gilbert on the day he takes over from him on DIY SOS.

The star, 59, took to Twitter to answer a fan question about why he won’t be fronting the Children In Need special tonight.

And he said his replacement will do a “sterling” job.

The very lovely Rhod Gilbert steps in for this one and I’m sure will do a Sterling job https://t.co/xA7rW3s8ev — Nick Knowles (@MrNickKnowles) November 15, 2021

What did Nick Knowles say about DIY SOS and Rhod?

The fans asked Nick: “Any reason why you’re not presenting the Children In Need DIY SOS big build?

“(Apologies if this is something you’ve previously tweeted about.)”

It was then Nick replied and offered the stand-in host his support.

“The very lovely Rhod Gilbert steps in for this one and I’m sure [he] will do a Sterling job.”

DIY SOS star Nick Knowles git into trouble with the Shreddies ad (Credit: Shreddies)

Why is Nick Knowles not on DIY SOS tonight?

Earlier this year, Nick starred in a Shreddies advert that featured him as a builder.

Helping out a family, the ad referred to Nick as “Nick ‘get it done’ Knowles”.

However, this clashed with BBC guidelines and with the Shreddies ad still running on TV, he has had to step back from the Children In Need special.

A joint statement from Nick and the BBC said: “Nick and the BBC have resolved the issue recently reported relating to Nick’s commercial agreements and BBC guidelines.

“With the campaign still running, Nick will step back from the DIY SOS Children in Need special this year but will be back on our screens in 2022.”

Rhod on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

What did Rhod say about his stint on DIY SOS?

Meanwhile, 53-year-old Rhod appeared on last night’s instalment of The One Show (Monday November 15).

Host Alex Scott asked if he was feeling the pressure.

He replied: “‘Course, it’s terrifying.

“It’s a show that’s been going for 20 years and Nick is synonymous with the show, keeping his trowel warm and stepping into those massive steel-toed capped boots is a big deal.”

DIY SOS (Children In Need special) is on tonight (Tuesday November 15) at 9pm on BBC One