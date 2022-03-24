Nick Knowles delivers ‘sad’ news to DIY SOS fan with ‘heartbreaking’ plea

Nick Knowles has delivered some “sad” news to a DIY SOS fan who contacted him with a “heartbreaking” plea.

Of course, Nick is known and loved for fronting the BBC home improvement show.

Nick and his team have been transforming the homes of those in need for years, with the show airing since 1999.

However, he’s had to turn down a plea from one fan who asked him to help a girl left paralysed by her boyfriend.

Nick Knowles told a fan that ‘sadly’ he couldn’t help with their big build proposal (Credit: Splash News)

What did the fan ask Nick Knowles?

The fan tweeted Nick a story from Sky that detailed a teenager called Angel Lynn.

Angel was left with life-changing injuries after being kidnapped by her boyfriend.

She was just 19 at the time.

Read more: Kate Garraway to ‘become the new Nick Knowles’ as ITV plans DIY SOS rival?

Chay Bowskill kidnapped Angel after an argument and she was later found injured in the middle of the road.

As a result of the incident, which took place in 2020, she was left paralysed and unable to communicate.

Bowskill is now in prison for 12 years.

One kind-hearted fan clearly thought Angel and her family deserved support after such a harrowing time and thought of one man… Nick.

However, it was bad news from the DIY SOS host.

Sadly there are no plans for any more @DIYSOS builds this year

we are aware of this story which is heartbreaking & reminds us as men we must step in & challenge when we see toxic aggressive behaviour toward women. This photo makes me sick to see

If only someone had stepped in https://t.co/oKjJwUcQW8 — Nick Knowles (@MrNickKnowles) March 24, 2022

What did Nick Knowles say?

Nick certainly had sympathy for the family’s situation, but sadly his hands are tied.

The man asked: “@MrNickKnowles & @diysos is there anything you can do to help? Seems like the family need your help!”

Nick quoted the tweet and sent a reply to the fan.

“Sadly there are no plans for any more @DIYSOS builds this year.”

Nick Knowles is there anything you can do to help? Seems like the family need your help!

However, he added: “We are aware of this story which is heartbreaking and reminds us as men we must step in and challenge when we see toxic aggressive behaviour toward women.”

Nick added: “This photo [of Angel being kidnapped] makes me sick to see. If only someone had stepped in.”

When is DIY SOS back?

No firm announcement has yet been made by the BBC, other than it’ll be back on screens this year.

Read more: Nick Knowles admits family regrets that drives him to help on DIY SOS

A quick check on the DIY SOS Twitter account though shows the team are hard at work on builds.

So it most certainly seems as if filming is underway…

Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.