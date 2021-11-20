Nick Knowles SplashNews.com and on DIY SOS
TV

Nick Knowles issues statement after he’s ‘replaced’ on DIY SOS

Rhod Gilbert presented the Children In Need special

By Carena Crawford

Nick Knowles has issued a statement on Twitter following reports he has been replaced on DIY SOS.

Comedian Rhod Gilbert took over hosting duties for the Children In Need special earlier this week.

But following media speculation Rhod was now the new presenter, Nick has hit back on Twitter.

Sort Your Life Out Viewers all had the same complaint about the Stacey Solomon show
Nick Knowles has hosted DIY SOS for years (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Nick Knowles sends message of support to Rhod Gilbert

What did Nick Knowles say about being replaced on DIY SOS?

Nick thanked his fans for showing him huge support over the reports, but claimed it is “entirely inaccurate” to say he’s been replaced.

“I have not been replaced on the show,” he wrote.

“Rhod Gilbert stood in for one DIY SOS since then I’ve returned to do a build in Bristol with more planned for the new year.

“I’ll let you know if I’m off,” he finished.

Why was Nick Knowles absent from the Children In Need special?

DIY SOS star Nick Knowles git into trouble with the Shreddies ad
DIY SOS star Nick Knowles git into trouble with the Shreddies ad (Credit: Shreddies)

Earlier this year, Nick starred in a Shreddies advert that featured him as a builder.

Helping out a family, the ad referred to Nick as “Nick ‘get it done’ Knowles”.

However, this clashed with BBC guidelines and with the Shreddies ad still running on TV, he has had to step back from the Children In Need special.

A joint statement from Nick and the BBC said: “Nick and the BBC have resolved the issue recently reported relating to Nick’s commercial agreements and BBC guidelines.

“With the campaign still running, Nick will step back from the DIY SOS Children in Need special this year but will be back on our screens in 2022.”

Rhod Gilbert on The One Show talking about DIY SOS and Nick Knowles
Rhod on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

Read more: DIY SOS viewers deliver verdict on Nick Knowles’ replacement

Who replaced Nick Knowles on DIY SOS?

Comedian Rhod Gilbert stepped in for the special, with Nick Knowles saying he would do a “sterling” job.

Meanwhile, 53-year-old Rhod appeared on The One Show on Monday November 15 and admitted he was feeling the pressure.

He replied: “It’s terrifying.

“It’s a show that’s been going for 20 years and Nick is synonymous with the show, keeping his trowel warm and stepping into those massive steel-toed capped boots is a big deal.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

strictly tilly
Strictly star Tilly Ramsay’s relationship with Nikita ‘isn’t quite going to plan’ as ‘flirty fun vanishes’
Children In Need Mel Geidroyc and Ed Sheeran
Why did Children In Need finish early? Viewers annoyed fundraising show was cut short
Emmerdale Chas Dingle played by Lucy Pargeter
Who plays Chas Dingle in Emmerdale? Is Lucy Pargeter married?
Call The Midwife star Helen George announces birth of second child
soap star entrepreneurs comp
Soap stars who’ve turned entrepreneur and made a small fortune
Strictly Come Dancing news: fans fume over Nadiya Bychkova's 'nightmare' dress for Saturday live show
Strictly Come Dancing: Nadiya Bychkova’s dress called a ‘nightmare’ by fans