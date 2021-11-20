Nick Knowles issues statement after he’s ‘replaced’ on DIY SOS

Nick Knowles has issued a statement on Twitter following reports he has been replaced on DIY SOS.

Comedian Rhod Gilbert took over hosting duties for the Children In Need special earlier this week.

But following media speculation Rhod was now the new presenter, Nick has hit back on Twitter.

Nick Knowles has hosted DIY SOS for years

What did Nick Knowles say about being replaced on DIY SOS?

Nick thanked his fans for showing him huge support over the reports, but claimed it is “entirely inaccurate” to say he’s been replaced.

“I have not been replaced on the show,” he wrote.

“Rhod Gilbert stood in for one DIY SOS since then I’ve returned to do a build in Bristol with more planned for the new year.

“I’ll let you know if I’m off,” he finished.

Thanku everyone for the support you’re showing me but reporting is entirely inaccurate

I have not been replaced on the show

Rhod Gilbert stood in for one @diysos since when I’ve returned to do a build in Bristol with more planned for the new year

I’ll let you know if I’m off 😊👍🏼 — Nick Knowles (@MrNickKnowles) November 19, 2021

Why was Nick Knowles absent from the Children In Need special?

DIY SOS star Nick Knowles

Earlier this year, Nick starred in a Shreddies advert that featured him as a builder.

Helping out a family, the ad referred to Nick as “Nick ‘get it done’ Knowles”.

However, this clashed with BBC guidelines and with the Shreddies ad still running on TV, he has had to step back from the Children In Need special.

A joint statement from Nick and the BBC said: “Nick and the BBC have resolved the issue recently reported relating to Nick’s commercial agreements and BBC guidelines.

“With the campaign still running, Nick will step back from the DIY SOS Children in Need special this year but will be back on our screens in 2022.”

Rhod on The One Show

Who replaced Nick Knowles on DIY SOS?

Comedian Rhod Gilbert stepped in for the special, with Nick Knowles saying he would do a “sterling” job.

Meanwhile, 53-year-old Rhod appeared on The One Show on Monday November 15 and admitted he was feeling the pressure.

He replied: “It’s terrifying.

“It’s a show that’s been going for 20 years and Nick is synonymous with the show, keeping his trowel warm and stepping into those massive steel-toed capped boots is a big deal.”