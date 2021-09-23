Nick Knowles new BBC show twitter
Nick Knowles hits out at the BBC for ‘not repeating’ one of his ‘highest-rated’ shows

The DIY SOS star could be in trouble with the Beeb... again

By Joshua Haigh
| Updated:

Nick Knowles has slammed the BBC for axing his educational history series.

The DIY SOS star hosted Historyonics in 2004, but the show wasn’t renewed by the BBC.

Despite not being available on iPlayer, the show was a hit at the time with viewers.

A fan questioned Nick on Twitter about the show being cut-short in its prime.

The presenter had some choice words for the BBC in response.

The fan asked him: “Nick, why have I never seen Historyonics repeated? I’d forgotten how funny and Pythonesque it was. Everything else gets repeats – this only short clips on BBC site.”

Nick Knowles new show twitter
Nick Knowles has hit out at the BBC on Twitter (Credit: Channel 5/ViacomCBS)

What did Nick Knowles say on Twitter about the BBC?

Nick then replied: “Yes it was all very odd.

“It was the highest-rated history show on BBC1 ever, getting up to 7 million viewers which is unheard of. Factually correct & funny but I wrote it and I’m not posh!”

In addition, Nick wrote: “Teachers loved it to teach & used it but no second series & not repeated once.

“Odd. Not Oxbridge.”

Read more: Nick Knowles ‘dating mum of two 27 years younger than him’

Nick Knowles new show twitter
Nick Knowles starred in a Shreddies advert that got him in hot water with the Beeb (Credit: YouTube)

He then suggested it would have been renewed if someone else had written and starred in it.

“Can you imagine lovely Dan Snow writing a family history show, getting 7 million viewers and it not getting a second series, never being repeated and not available to download,” he added.

“Many teachers asked @BBCOne to repeat it or make it available to download but never seen again. It’s fair to say it’s difficult to imagine any of the posher history types getting those figures and it never being seen again!”

Nick’s remarks come after he found himself in hot water with BBC bosses when he appeared in an ad for breakfast cereal Shreddies.

He was seen in a hard hat and high-vis vest, much like he wears on the DIY SOS and undertaking a house renovation.

BBC bosses weren’t happy with the advert and said it went against its advertising rules. As a result, Nick confirmed he would be stepping back from the Children in Need edition of DIY SOS.

The BBC declined to comment when contacted by Ent Daily.

