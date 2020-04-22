Nick Knowles helping Captain Tom Moore and his family with security after NHS fundraiser

Nick Knowles has revealed the sweet way he's helping Captain Tom Moore and his family following his incredible NHS fundraiser.

The war veteran, 99, has raised over £28 million for the NHS by doing laps of his garden during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nick spoke to Lorraine Kelly on Good Morning Britain today (April 22) and gushed over "amazing" Tom.

Nick Knowles is helping Captain Tom Moore with security (Credit: ITV)

The former I'm A Celebrity star said he wanted to help Captain Tom after he caught media attention.

What did Nick say?

Nick explained: "He’s done an extraordinary thing.

"I think it’s over 27 million now and when they started it was to raise a thousand pounds.

"But the world’s attention has been quite oppressive as well as beneficial."

Captain Tom has raised over £28 million for the NHS (Credit: ITV)

He continued: "They’re very grateful.

"They want things to keep going and the money they’re raising is very important, but they’re also feeling a bit under pressure.

"Through a friend of theirs I got asked to join in and help out and do a couple of things to keep them safe, and I’ve managed to do that.

"He’s an amazing man and the family are really lovely too, and I was happy to help out there.

"There’s a bunch of people who are able to still work and are two metres apart and we’ll be putting some extra protection for them."

Not only has @captaintommoore raised over £26 million for the NHS, but he also has the number one song in the country.



He can’t be stopped! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/M9HTO0S73V — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 20, 2020

Captain Moore originally set out to raise £1,000 by walking 100 times around his garden in Bedfordshire.

It was to mark his 100th birthday on April 30.

He completed the last of the 25-metre laps on April 16 but has vowed to continue raising money as long as people keep donating.

A statement said Prime Minister Boris Johnson will "certainly be looking at ways to recognise Tom for his heroic efforts".

